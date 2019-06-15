Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About

The Geordie Shore lass has noticed a change in her body

Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 09:48

Marnie Simpson has opened up about the unexpected pregnancy side-effect she’s been experiencing that has left her feeling “weirdly insecure.”

The former Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram to share an image of her growing baby bump, before revealing that boyfriend Casey Johnson has pointed out a change in the usual appearance of her belly button.

“My belly button has went really weird. @caseycodyj keeps saying it looks like a vagina 😂I’m weirdly insecure about it and now and feel like I’m walking round with a vagina as a belly button 😐😂,” she said.

Several people came through to reassure Marnie of the change, with one fan suggesting a way to cover it up completely if it really bothers her.

“Used to put sellotape over mine so you couldn't see it through my dress 🤣,” they wrote, as another said: “Don’t panic mine looks like a bum hole while pregnant just embrace it won’t be there forever ❤️ 😂.”

A third fan responded: “Don’t worry most pregnant ladies get this kinda belly button, it’ll go back to normal! Just remember you have life inside you, it’s worth it. ❤️,” as Holly Hagan replied: “So beautiful 😍😍😍.”

Instagram

This comes as Marnie and Casey revealed they’d be welcoming a baby boy into the world following their gender reveal party. 

At the time, cousin Sophie Kasaei said: "She’s probably the closest thing I’m ever going to get to a sister. The fact that she’s just announced that she’s having a baby boy – I’m so happy for her.”

Looking great, Marns! 

