Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death

The Geordie Shore lass reveals her dad's death caused her anxiety.

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 10:42

Marnie Simpson has bravely opened up about the anxiety caused by her dad's sudden death last year.

The former Geordie Shore star spoke to psychological therapist Emma Kenny for Closer magazine, expressing regret about their relationship before his death.

Play the video to see inside Marnie's boujie cinema room... 

The lass revealed that she suffers from anxiety, telling Emma that some of it stems from his passing.

"My dad died last year, he was only 49. He was a drinker and had underlying heart disease, but it still came completely out of the blue."

instagram/marns

Marnie added: "I still carry a lot of regret about my relationship with my dad. Because he was married to my step-mam and had two boys with her, I always shut him out. When he got divorced, he did try with me, but he used to drink a lot and I used to push him out of my life."

"I really regret that now," she added.

She continued: "It was only last year so it's still fresh. The death anxiety is hard to cope with and it's terrifying."

instagram/marns

Last year, Marnie stepped out of the spotlight to focus on her mental health and to cope with his passing: "I took a step back from TV. I needed time out to mentally relax and get away from it. I wanted time to grieve peacefully and privately," she said.

"Now all I've got is my mam, so I think that's one of the reasons I want children soon, hopefully, that will happen in the next few years."

Marnie also opened up to Closer's therapist about how trolls spurred her decision to undergo surgery in the past, admitting: "I was getting to a point where surgery felt like getting makeup done. I'd fix one thing and then want to fix something else."

Instagram/Marns

She added: "I got to a really dark place - I didn't want to leave the house because my confidence was so low."

Marnie has since given up fillers and declared she will not go under the knife again, instead only undergoing non-invasive procedures and botox on her forehead.

