Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Marnie Simpson has opened up about her personal struggle with anxiety and panic attacks, insisting that it can only be a good thing that celebrities are channelling their power into normalising discussion about mental health.

The Geordie Shore star threw her support behind the positive influence of Mental Health Awareness Week, confessing in her column for Star that she still finds it difficult to get a handle on her anxiety problems.

"It was nice to see so many celebrities opening up for Mental Health Awareness Week," Marnie wrote. "I personally suffer with anxiety. The Geordie Shore crew get scared because I have panic attacks.

Revealing that living in the Geordie house can sometimes exasperate her problems, she said: "It's worse in the house because I'm not in control of what I do. I don't handle it very well. I just have breakdowns."

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on May 9, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Marns isn't the first Geordie gal to open up about her mental health, with Holly Hagan revealing that her crippling panic attacks left her "terrified and embarrassed" at the height of her anxiety, before reassuring fans that they're "not alone" in their battle.

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below: