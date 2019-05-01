Marnie Simpson Opens Up About The Gender Of Her Baby In First Pregnancy Blog



Marnie Simpson has decided to blog her experience of pregnancy and revealed that she and boyfriend Casey Johnson will be finding out the sex of their baby within the next few weeks.

The former Geordie Shore lass wrote in her column for OK! Online that a bunch of friends and family have speculated that she’s going to have a girl, purely from the size and shape of her baby bump.

“We’re going to find out the gender at the end of May and I just can’t wait. You can find out the gender from like 10 weeks now, so when I found out I was pregnant I wanted to find out straight away,” she began.

“So it’s felt like months that I’ve been waiting to find out! It’s killing me, I just want to know.”

As for whether she personally thinks it’s a boy or girl, the 26-year-old said: “I feel like I don’t so much have a feeling about what I’m having, as much as people are telling me what I’m having!

“The majority of people say I’m having a girl, so I have a feeling I’m having a girl because everyone is telling me I am! It could go either way you just don’t know.”

Marnie also revealed that she and Casey are still “brainstorming” what to name their first child but teased that she has a few options “close to her heart” that could make the final list.

We can't wait to hear them!