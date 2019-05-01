Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About The Gender Of Her Baby In First Pregnancy Blog

She and Casey Johnson are expecting their first child together

Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 10:08


Marnie Simpson has decided to blog her experience of pregnancy and revealed that she and boyfriend Casey Johnson will be finding out the sex of their baby within the next few weeks.

The former Geordie Shore lass wrote in her column for OK! Online that a bunch of friends and family have speculated that she’s going to have a girl, purely from the size and shape of her baby bump. 

“We’re going to find out the gender at the end of May and I just can’t wait. You can find out the gender from like 10 weeks now, so when I found out I was pregnant I wanted to find out straight away,” she began.

“So it’s felt like months that I’ve been waiting to find out! It’s killing me, I just want to know.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @caseycodyj words really don’t describe how much I adore and love you 🌸 we’ve came so far and I generally couldn’t see my life without you, your my best friend, boyfriend, and rock and I can’t wait for our next chapter, couldn’t of thought of a more perfect man to be the father of my child and your going to be the best daddy in the world 🌍 have the most amazing day you deserve it!!! • Ps. Hope you enjoy your present your going to F**KING LOVEEE IT 🙈

As for whether she personally thinks it’s a boy or girl, the 26-year-old said: “I feel like I don’t so much have a feeling about what I’m having, as much as people are telling me what I’m having! 

“The majority of people say I’m having a girl, so I have a feeling I’m having a girl because everyone is telling me I am! It could go either way you just don’t know.”

What an amazing bank holiday weekend! Finishing off with my BeautyLocks hot chocolate🍫☕ program which is a delicious hot chocolate drink that helps improve the health of hair, skin and nails. It’s completely safe during pregnancy and great for any of you girls looking to improve the health of your hair, skin and nails. You can get your first packet free from www.TheBeautyCaffe.com or check out my stories and swipe up, you get the pack free only pay the £2.99 postage! How amazing Girls make sure you go check them out they are great 💞😍 #HairGrowth #RadiantSkin #HairCare #NailCare #TheBeautyCaffe #BeautyLocks #Ad • Dressing gown is from primark for everyone asking ✌🏻

Marnie also revealed that she and Casey are still “brainstorming” what to name their first child but teased that she has a few options “close to her heart” that could make the final list.

We can't wait to hear them!

