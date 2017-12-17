Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Plans On Spending 'The Next 70 Years' With Casey Johnson

It sounds like the Geordie Shore lass already has their entire lives mapped out.

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 10:29

Everyone knows that Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are the definition of loved-up rn but it sounds like the Geordie Shore lass has already mapped out their whole entire lives together.

The couple met on Single AF earlier this year while searching for true love, and soon discovered that everything they were ever looking for had been standing right in front of them the whole time.  

While we're here, let's get checking out the Geordie Shore lasses talking about 2017's most iconic romances...

Their relationship soon became the stuff literal dreams are made of, with the pair of them seemingly spending every waking second together on Snapchat.  

Having publicly declared that she thinks of Casey as “the one”, Marnie has now taken to Instagram with a heart-melting shot of them snuggled up together with the caption: “Xmas together was the best. Can’t wait for at least 70 more together.”

Xmas together was the best. can’t wait for at least 70 more together ♥️

Xmas together was the best. can’t wait for at least 70 more together ♥️

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

This comes as Marnie hinted that she doesn’t want to wait too long before heading down the aisle: "I'm getting older and want marriage and children,” she revealed in an interview with Daily Star. “I don't have time to waste on a bloody showmance."

Gotta love a retro look , I swear @boohoomanofficial always KILL IT! - @boohoomanofficial 👌🏻 boohoo 😍 - TEE: 🔍 MZZ67184

The pair had only been dating for five months when they purchased their first property together, but it sounds like Marnie and Casey are pretty certain they’ve found their lifelong soulmate in each other. 

While we're here, it's probably a good time to point everyone in the direction of Marnie and Casey's most adorable moments so far. Here's to many more in 2018. 

 

 

