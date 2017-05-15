Marnie Simpson Plans To Introduce New Boyfriend Casey Johnson To Aaron Chalmers At His Next Fight

Marnie Simpson is getting next level serious with her new boyfriend Casey Johnson - and now she’s actually going to introduce her new man to her Geordie Shore ex Aaron Chalmers!

Copyright [Instagram Marnie Simpson]

Marnie’s cousin and Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei revealed this bombshell news in her latest new! magazine column, and she reckons it’s not going to be awkward at all.

No, seriously… that wasn’t sarcasm.

“Aaron has got his fight next week which I'm looking forward to. Marnie and Casey are going and I don't think it will be awkward,” predicts Sophie.

“It will be the first time Aaron and Casey meet so watch this space on how that goes,” Sophie teases.

Aaron's all loved up with his girlfriend, so maybe Sophie's right. Who knows, maybe they'll go on a double dates or something?

Marnie recently hit back at claims her relationship was Casey was just for publicity, telling the Daily Star on Sunday that she’s actually ready to settle down.

Instagram

“I’m getting older and want marriage and children. I don’t have time to waste on a bloody showmance,” she said.

“I am loved-up and happy though. Casey isn’t like any of the guys I’ve ever dated before so I’m hoping this time is different. He’s so caring and supportive of me,” she added.



Geordie Shore continues, Tuesday at 10pm - only on MTV!

WATCH! What does Charlotte Crosby think of Chloe Ferry's nose job... find out now!