Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold

Marnie Simpson has proved that she has absolutely no time for dressing "appropriately" after posing in a partially sheer top despite the cold weather outside.

The former Geordie Shore lass has joked that you’ll never catch her wearing a puffer jacket on The Toon as - sometimes - sacrifices have to be made for the sake of fashion.

Having taken to social-media to share a shot of herself in a black top, she wrote: “I really don’t know how to dress for Winter,” before tagging the creators of her giant initialised phone case.

It turns out fans would’ve been disappointed if she *did* head out in something a little more sensible, with one person writing: “You’re looking hotter than probably the weather is there.”

Another fan added: “You’d look perfect in anything honestly,” as a third came through with possibly the most extra comment to date: “Lord almighty strangle me u beautiful specimen [sic]”

People also had a lot of love for trio of wall portraits in the background of the shot, with one person writing: “Bit nippy like init, love your photos on the wall aswell.”

This comes as Marnie revealed that she “isn’t a Grinch” but doesn’t see much point in forking out loads of money for a Christmas tree that nobody will even see.

In a passionate speech on Instagram Stories, she said: “I think I’m probably the only person who doesn’t put a tree up. But I just don’t see the point. I don’t see the point in putting a tree up when you’re just going to take it straight back down.”

Fair enough.