Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit

Forget any other belfies you've seen scrolling through Instagram, because Marnie Simpson has just come through with a shot of her perfectly peachy behind that leaves everything else in the shade.

The former Geordie Shore lass only recently opened up about the body insecurities that caused her to wear a swimsuit throughout the entirety of Ex On The Beach.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie lasses sexiest selfies to date...

But it sounds like the 26-year-old is back to feeling great about her figure after posting the kind of image that will make most people want to hire a personal trainer and think about doing regular squats.

“The world is a jungle, you either fight or run forever,” she captioned the upload.

Fans were loving the leopard print bodysuit, dropping a bunch of fire emojis beneath the Instagram and pointing out that her behind looks “amazing” in the shot.

While some people had negative comments to make about the image, one fan stuck up for Marns by pointing out that the trolls of the universe should mind their own business: “Internet trolls need to get a life! If you haven't got anything nice to say don't say anything.”

Hinting that she’s in a great frame of mind rn, Marnie recently took to her profile to share a message that we need “more self-love” in the world. And hey, she might be onto something.

