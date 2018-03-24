Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit

Everyone else take notes.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 12:47

Forget any other belfies you've seen scrolling through Instagram, because Marnie Simpson has just come through with a shot of her perfectly peachy behind that leaves everything else in the shade.

The former Geordie Shore lass only recently opened up about the body insecurities that caused her to wear a swimsuit throughout the entirety of Ex On The Beach.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie lasses sexiest selfies to date...

But it sounds like the 26-year-old is back to feeling great about her figure after posting the kind of image that will make most people want to hire a personal trainer and think about doing regular squats.

“The world is a jungle, you either fight or run forever,” she captioned the upload.

The world is a jungle, you either fight or run forever ⚡️ Bodysuit - @motelrocks #motelrocks

Fans were loving the leopard print bodysuit, dropping a bunch of fire emojis beneath the Instagram and pointing out that her behind looks “amazing” in the shot. 

While some people had negative comments to make about the image, one fan stuck up for Marns by pointing out that the trolls of the universe should mind their own business: “Internet trolls need to get a life! If you haven't got anything nice to say don't say anything.”

.

.

A post shared by Marnie (@marnieofficial) on

Hinting that she’s in a great frame of mind rn, Marnie recently took to her profile to share a message that we need “more self-love” in the world. And hey, she might be onto something. 

Brand new Ex On The Beach continues Tuesday's at 10pm only on MTV!
 

Latest News

Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant: Get To Know The Cast Of MTV’s Brand New Series
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
Fans Reckon Kim Kardashian And Mario Dedivanovic's New Eyeshadow Palette Is A Kylie Jenner Rip Off
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
Watch 5 Seconds Of Summer Take Our Slanguage Challenge!
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
The Sims Mobile
Woohoo! The Sims Mobile Is Here. Here's Everything You Can Do In It
Common Eyeshadow Mistakes You're Making And How To Fix Them
5 Seconds Of Summer in &#039;Want You Back&#039; video
5 Seconds Of Summer Release Incredible 'Want You Back' Video
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes
Is Facebook Logging Your Phone Calls And Texts?
Superhot Game
Twitch Prime Subscribers Can Download All These Games For Free Right Now
Album artwork for Cardi B&#039;s debut album &#039;Invasion of Privacy&#039;
Cardi B Announces Debut Album 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Lugia in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Mew in Pokemon
Pokemon Go Is Bringing You Mew And Story Quests For The First Time
auren Jauregui poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview
The Awkward Moment A Riverdale Fan Asked Cole Sprouse If He’s Dating Lili Reinhart
Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Drake’s 'One Dance' & 'God’s Plan' Just Made UK Chart History
Kylie Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde Amid Claims She Wants To Be A ‘Hot’ Mum

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Marnie Simpson Is Back In A Bikini After Opening Up About Body Confidence Issues
Ex On The Beach 8 Ep #1 Spoiler Vids: What We Can Expect From Tonight's Incredz First Ep - EXCLUSIVE
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
The Geordie Shore Lasses&#039; best ever make-up free selfies
The Geordie Shore Lasses’ Best Ever Make-Up Free Instagram Pics
Marnie Simpson
Geordie Shore | Best Of Marnie Simpson On-Screen Moments
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes