Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson

Pregnant Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson has a sneaky suspicion her baby already looks just like its dad, Casey Johnson.

We know what you're thinking, how can she possibly know what her little one looks like in the womb, but we must say her picture comparison as actually pretty convincing.

Play the video to see Marnie explain her downstairs dermal piercings...

The lass shared side by side photos of Casey and her scan, and there's already a resemblance.

Taking to Instagram stories, Marnie wrote: "This is scary how much my baby looks like @caseycodyj."

Instagram/@marns

"This picture of both of them asleep! Literally twins," she added. Tbf, they both look like two sleeping angels.

Marnie revealed her pregnancy in OK! magazine earlier this month, and is due to welcome the little one in October.

While the lass hasn't revealed the sex of their child yet, she held a gender reveal party earlier this week.

Instagram/@marns

Marns is keeping the sex under wraps for now but she hinted we can all expect to find out in about a week.

We can't wait to find out if she's having a little lad or lass!

Congratulations to Marnie and Casey.