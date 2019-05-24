Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson

The pregnant Geordie Shore lass shared side by side photos of Casey Johnson and her baby scan.

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 09:31

Pregnant Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson has a sneaky suspicion her baby already looks just like its dad, Casey Johnson.

We know what you're thinking, how can she possibly know what her little one looks like in the womb, but we must say her picture comparison as actually pretty convincing.

Play the video to see Marnie explain her downstairs dermal piercings...

The lass shared side by side photos of Casey and her scan, and there's already a resemblance.

Taking to Instagram stories, Marnie wrote: "This is scary how much my baby looks like @caseycodyj."

Instagram/@marns

"This picture of both of them asleep! Literally twins," she added. Tbf, they both look like two sleeping angels.

Marnie revealed her pregnancy in OK! magazine earlier this month, and is due to welcome the little one in October.

While the lass hasn't revealed the sex of their child yet, she held a gender reveal party earlier this week.

Instagram/@marns

Marns is keeping the sex under wraps for now but she hinted we can all expect to find out in about a week.

We can't wait to find out if she's having a little lad or lass!

Congratulations to Marnie and Casey.

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Lewis Capaldi Scores The Fastest Selling Album Of 2019 So Far
New Music Round-up: Ed Sheeran, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jess Glynne And More
Zara Larsson Apologises To James Charles For Wading Into YouTube Drama
Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Get To Know: Georgia
Ed Sheeran Announces Next Collaboration And The Release Date For His ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’
Kendall Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Ben Simmons For This Reason
James Charles Responds To Claims Kylie Jenner Unfollowed Him On Instagram
Khloe Kardashian Debuts Pink Hair At The Launch Of Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line
Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant And Here’s What Makes It Special
Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Madison Beer
Watch Madison Beer’s Stunning MTV PUSH Performance Of ‘Hurts Like Hell’ Live At Tape London
Sophie Turner Reveals Why She And Joe Jonas Once Broke Up For 24 Hours
Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Lil Halima - MTV PUSH Live at Tape London
Watch Lil Halima’s Extraterrestrial Performance Of ‘Take Me To Your Planet’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Station And Fans Already Have Their Theories
Khloe Kardashian Recreates One Of Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Instagram Posts
James Charles Posts Lengthy Video Responding To All Of Tati Westbrook’s Claims

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About The Gender Of Her Baby In First Pregnancy Blog
Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions
Marnie Simpson pregnant bump
Marnie Simpson Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Gushes About Pregnancy Response
Marnie Simpson Announces She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby
Marnie Simpson Leaves Fans Fully Shook With Minuscule Thong Belfie
Marnie Simpson bikini
Fans Are Losing It Over Marnie Simpson's Cowgirl Bikini Snap
Fans Think Chloe Ferry Is Marnie Simpson’s Twin In This Optical Illusion Selfie
Marnie Simson lip filers.
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Irreversible Damage From Lip Fillers: 'I HATE them'
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes
Lewis Capaldi Scores The Fastest Selling Album Of 2019 So Far
Zara Larsson Apologises To James Charles For Wading Into YouTube Drama
New Music Round-up: Ed Sheeran, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jess Glynne And More
NSG
Get to Know: NSG
Kendall Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Ben Simmons For This Reason
James Charles Responds To Claims Kylie Jenner Unfollowed Him On Instagram
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse