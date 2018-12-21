Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Removes Her “Smile Lines” And She’s Thrilled With The Results

Fans have come through to defend her against trolls

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 10:23


Marnie Simpson has underwent another cosmetic procedure and this one involves smoothing out the smile lines around her mouth.

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been upfront with fans about her various surgeries; and her latest decision is no different. Despite the results being pretty subtle, the 26-year-old shared an image of the final look on Instagram.

She captioned the shot: “Thank you @360aesthetics for removing my smile lines 😁loving the results.”

Fans were also pretty impressed by the procedure, with one person responding: “Ah they literally have vanished! This photo looks so good, while another said: “You beauty” and actual Lateysha Grace added praise for the woman behind the image: “She’s the best.”

Thank you @360aesthetics for removing my smile lines 😁 loving the results ⚡️

Even so, a bunch of trolls crawled out the woodwork to leave some negative responses in Marnie’s comment section. Thankfully, several fans came through to defend her position, with one person hitting the nail on the head with the following message.

“F**k the haters! I’m sure if they had the money they would get some sort of surgery etc to get rid of the things they don’t like about themselves. It’s a shame they can’t get rid of jealousy or nastiness. 

“What happened to girls coming together and being nice about each other, if someone wants to change something, it’s obvs they didn’t like it in the first place and was insecure, can’t stand horrible twats what bring others down. Beautiful girl then and now [sic]”

We’re just glad Marnie is happy with the procedure and feels as great as she looks. 

