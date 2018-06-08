Marnie Simpson Reveals Casey Johnson's Surprisingly Tiny Body Part

We would be lying if we said we're not mega jel of the greek getaway Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are currently on, the pair really look like they're having a pure belter.

In amongst the banter, the Geordie Shore lass and her Ex On The Beach lad took some time out to relax in bed, which is when Marns showed off his shockingly tiny body part.

Hit play on the video to see Marnie Simpson document Casey Johnson's shockingly tiny body part...

We have to agree with Marnie, that's pretty damn small. Still, you know what they say, size doesn't matter.

Let's face it though, this isn't our first time witnessing the particular body part, seeing as he pretty much got it all out during his and Marnie's hilarious bath on Tuesday night.

Marns shared footage of their hilarious tub escapades and it didn’t take long for Casey to give the camera a cheeky moon (right after Marnie shaved his back, now that's what you call a top gf).

Instagram/MarnieGShore

We're obsessed with these two as a couple, keep the updates coming guys!

Now you need to watch their hilarious bath fun...