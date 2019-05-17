Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant

The former Geordie Shore lass is due to welcome her baby in October.

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 10:08

Former Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson has been revealing the ins and outs of her pregnancy, including her and Casey Johnson's initial reaction to the news.

Marnie revealed that while the pregnancy wasn't planned, she's never used contraception.

Play the video to watch Marnie explain her downstairs dermal piercing...

She wrote: "It was totally unplanned. I generally thought I would have children in my 30s, it was a massive shock but I think it was fate. I just turned 27 and I think it was meant to be and now I'm so, so, so happy," on Instagram questions.

The lass hinted that the pregnancy was a surprise as she's usually aware of when she's ovulating: "I've never used contraception as I find it never agreed with me, I was always careful and was very aware of my cycle then it just happened randomly."

Instagram/@marns

She added: "I'm a firm believer of everything happens for a reason and I think it was meant to happen."

The lass told her followers of the exact moment she discovered she was expecting.

"I was four days late on my period, I was driving home from London and I felt a really hot flush come over me and I felt a little sick..." she revealed.

Instagram/@marns

"I didn't automatically think I was pregnant as I get car sickness a lot and thought it could be that and I was also getting normal period pain as if I was due my period," she added.

She then asked Casey to get her a pregnancy test, which she took as soon as she got home.

"I always like to be safe so I told Casey to get me a pregnancy test at Tesco's and when he did come home and I did it and it said positive... When I showed Casey we both just looked at each other and smiled."

"The first thing that Casey said was 'let's do this', looking back it was really cute and it's a memory I won't ever forget."

Instagram/Marns

Some things are just meant to be.

Marnie is due to find out the sex of her little one soon and she says she already has a name in mind.

We can't wait to see our lass become a mam!

 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
New Music Round-up: Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Tyler The Creator & More
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Just Got The Cutest Set Of Matching Tattoos
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Lewis Capaldi ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ Track By Track Album Review
Taylor Swift Apologises For Putting Joe Jonas On Blast After Their 2008 Split
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Love Island’s Jack Fincham Reveals The Social Media Abuse He Received About His Body During The Show
Nathan Henry Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Reveals His Ex Is Back In Touch
Get To Know: Kida Kudz
Camila Mendes Just Penned The Most Romantic Love Letter To Charles Melton
People Are Dragging Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line For Including This Ingredient
Sam Gowland Opens Up About Dealing With Losing Three Friends To Suicide Within A Year
John Mayer Clears Up Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumours For The First Time
Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal The Name Of Her And Kanye West’s Newborn?
11 Top Celeb Quotes About Loving Your Body
The Jonas Brothers Performed ‘Burnin’ Up’ On Saturday Night Live And Fans Are Losing It

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About The Gender Of Her Baby In First Pregnancy Blog
Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions
Marnie Simpson pregnant bump
Marnie Simpson Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Gushes About Pregnancy Response
Marnie Simpson Announces She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby
Marnie Simpson Leaves Fans Fully Shook With Minuscule Thong Belfie
Marnie Simpson bikini
Fans Are Losing It Over Marnie Simpson's Cowgirl Bikini Snap
Fans Think Chloe Ferry Is Marnie Simpson’s Twin In This Optical Illusion Selfie
Marnie Simson lip filers.
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Irreversible Damage From Lip Fillers: 'I HATE them'
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Geordie Cribs Is Coming: See Inside The Homes Of Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland And More!
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
People Are Dragging Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line For Including This Ingredient
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Nathan Henry Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Reveals His Ex Is Back In Touch
Taylor Swift Apologises For Putting Joe Jonas On Blast After Their 2008 Split
Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Just Got The Cutest Set Of Matching Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Camila Mendes Just Penned The Most Romantic Love Letter To Charles Melton
New Music Round-up: Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Tyler The Creator & More
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Lewis Capaldi ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ Track By Track Album Review
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF