Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Former Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson has been revealing the ins and outs of her pregnancy, including her and Casey Johnson's initial reaction to the news.

Marnie revealed that while the pregnancy wasn't planned, she's never used contraception.

She wrote: "It was totally unplanned. I generally thought I would have children in my 30s, it was a massive shock but I think it was fate. I just turned 27 and I think it was meant to be and now I'm so, so, so happy," on Instagram questions.

The lass hinted that the pregnancy was a surprise as she's usually aware of when she's ovulating: "I've never used contraception as I find it never agreed with me, I was always careful and was very aware of my cycle then it just happened randomly."

She added: "I'm a firm believer of everything happens for a reason and I think it was meant to happen."

The lass told her followers of the exact moment she discovered she was expecting.

"I was four days late on my period, I was driving home from London and I felt a really hot flush come over me and I felt a little sick..." she revealed.

"I didn't automatically think I was pregnant as I get car sickness a lot and thought it could be that and I was also getting normal period pain as if I was due my period," she added.

She then asked Casey to get her a pregnancy test, which she took as soon as she got home.

"I always like to be safe so I told Casey to get me a pregnancy test at Tesco's and when he did come home and I did it and it said positive... When I showed Casey we both just looked at each other and smiled."

"The first thing that Casey said was 'let's do this', looking back it was really cute and it's a memory I won't ever forget."

Marnie is due to find out the sex of her little one soon and she says she already has a name in mind.

We can't wait to see our lass become a mam!