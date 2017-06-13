Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

So what’s the key, Marnie?

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 10:44

Marnie Simpson, the elusive lady that she is, has revealed she managed to get away with bonking her way through her Celebrity Big Brother experience with now ex Lewis Bloor without any of us knowing.

What a woman.

Channel 5
But how did she manage such a feat? What’s the secret to getting hot and steamy in front of the nation’s eyes, without the nation actually realising?

Speaking on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side last night, Marnie explained it all, describing the military operation that was stealth sex with that bloke from TOWIE.

"You've just got to be really, really quiet,” she explained.

OH, right. Complicated stuff. 

Channel 5
So where did they get it on?

Marnie added: "I think it was in the bedroom AND the shower. I think they didn’t want to put it out there. We were so sneaky.

“I was shocked to come out and find it but I genuinely think that on Big Brother I was one of their favourites. I watched it back and I got away with so much.”

And that, dear friends, is how to get away with romping in the BB house.

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

