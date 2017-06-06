Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Type Of Girl She'd Like To Date

Even though she's not a huge fan of the word.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 12:31

Marnie Simpson has opened up about the kind of woman who gets her heart racing after admitting that same-sex dating is all unchartered territory for her. 

In an interview with Star Magazine, the Geordie Shore gal said that she's open-minded about falling for a lass and got real about the kind of girl who grabs her attention. And it's bad news for tomboys. 

When asked if she'd consider going out with a girl, Marns replied: "I would, but I'm very nervous about dating girls because I haven't got that much experience with them. It's scary for me.

As for the sort of woman who could potentially win her heart, she explained that "girlie, glamorous" girls catch her eye over "tomboys," but that she doesn't really have much of a specific type beyond that. 

The one thing she's absolutely not here for is a partner who's only interested in dating her to get their name in the press or to earn a fasttrack spot on a reality show.

"It's happened loads of times before, where guys are only with me because they think they might get on Geordie Shore or get money. It's made it really hard to trust men," she pointed out.

Oh, Marns. You're an absolute catch. 

