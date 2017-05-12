Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Marnie Simpson has opened up about a period of time during her school years when she was significantly more attached to her classroom desk than most pupils could ever imagine.

In an excerpt from upcoming auto-biography Stripped Bare, the Geordie Shore gal revealed that she landed herself in hot water after getting into the seriously bad habit of "rubbing her vagina" up against the furniture.

Explaining that her mum had to be called in to put a stop to the activity, Marns explained that the teacher was at an absolute loss for finding the best way to approach the situation.

"A teacher hauled my mam into school because I kept rubbing my vagina up against all the desks," she confessed.

Pointing out that not an awful lot has changed in her appetites since then, Marns declared that all that dry-humping was a sure sign of things to come: "I must have been a very sexual child. I don't think I've changed!"

This comes after Marnie opened up about how she explored her sexuality as a child: "I used to practise my kissing technique on a girl called Amy at youth club. If I was ever on the sofa with my friends, I'd always try to rub my feet in between their legs and against their vaginas."

As for any advice adult Marns would offer her childhood self, she replied: "I try not to have any regrets, so I'd tell myself to be a little more careful and not be so touching. And to never, ever give up."

Solid advice, Marns. You do you.

