Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 12:37

Marnie Simpson has opened up about a period of time during her school years when she was significantly more attached to her classroom desk than most pupils could ever imagine.

In an excerpt from upcoming auto-biography Stripped Bare, the Geordie Shore gal revealed that she landed herself in hot water after getting into the seriously bad habit of "rubbing her vagina" up against the furniture.

👽

👽

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Explaining that her mum had to be called in to put a stop to the activity, Marns explained that the teacher was at an absolute loss for finding the best way to approach the situation.

"A teacher hauled my mam into school because I kept rubbing my vagina up against all the desks," she confessed.

Pointing out that not an awful lot has changed in her appetites since then, Marns declared that all that dry-humping was a sure sign of things to come: "I must have been a very sexual child. I don't think I've changed!" 

Sunday 💋

Sunday 💋

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

This comes after Marnie opened up about how she explored her sexuality as a child: "I used to practise my kissing technique on a girl called Amy at youth club. If I was ever on the sofa with my friends, I'd always try to rub my feet in between their legs and against their vaginas."

As for any advice adult Marns would offer her childhood self, she replied: "I try not to have any regrets, so I'd tell myself to be a little more careful and not be so touching. And to never, ever give up."

Solid advice, Marns. You do you. 

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

Latest News

Logan Lucky

Channing Tatum, Adam Driver And Daniel Craig Look Unrecognisable In First 'Logan Lucky' Trailer

Marnie Simpson Spills On Whether She'd Quit Geordie Shore To Make Things Work With Aaron Chalmers

shia-gif

Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity

Here is EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The 2017 Love Island Contestants

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Pete Wicks Forced To Deny He's Had An Eye Transplant After Sharing Old Passport Photo

Another Made In Chelsea Star Has Announced She's Pregnant

Bella Thorne Reunites With Gregg Sulkin For Sexy Selfie On His Birthday Following Scott Disick Drama

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Taylor Swift Feud And Kylie Jenner & Tyga's Split

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 Trailer, Release Date And More Revealed!

Harry Styles Calls 14-Year-Old Fan Injured In The Manchester Bombing

Meet The Contestants Set To Star In Love Island 2017

This Sunset Eye Make-Up Trend Is The Instagram Beauty Look You Didn’t Know You Needed

Pregnant Binky Felstead Announces She’s Leaving Made In Chelsea To ’Start The Next Big Chapter’ Of Her Life

Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

Kim Kardashian Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian Has Revealed The Moment She Knew Her Marriage To Kris Humphries Would Fail

Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

More From Marnie Simpson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Spills On Whether She'd Quit Geordie Shore To Make Things Work With Aaron Chalmers

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Talks THAT Drunken Kiss With Aaron Chalmers: ‘It Was Inevitable’

Aaron Chalmers slams Marnie Simpson for kicking off at his neck ons whilst with Lewis Bloor
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Slams Marnie Simpson For Kicking Off Over His Neck On Whilst She Was In A Relationship With Lewis Bloor - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore congratulates ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor on boxing match win
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
MTV News

Marnie Simpson Is Loving Life Again | MTV News

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Marnie Simpson is really happy being single and has no plans to get in a relationship
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Life

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Style

The Kardashians’ Split From Longtime Stylist Monica Rose Just Got Interesting

gaz beadle
Celebrity

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey