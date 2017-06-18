Marnie Simpson Reveals Plans For A '6 Month Detox' In An Exotic Location

Forget jetting off to the French Alps or Thailand on a gruelling fitness retreat because Marnie Simpson has the perfect solution on how to unwind from a stressful life of reality TV, book-deals, and searching the globe for true love.

The Geordie Shore lass has had one of the busiest years on record taking into consideration her Single AF commitments, her life on the Toon, her fleeting appearance in Big Brother, and all that not-so-pleasant drama with Lewis Bloor. Boo.

Just recently Marns hit the headlines after her comments about "civilians" finding fame on Love Island rubbed Chris Hughes up the wrong way. Now it looks like Marns is ready to take a breather from the fame game in order to relocate somewhere tropical for six months.

The end of this year I will have the mother of all detoxes, literally going to have a 6 month detox somewhere tropical 🔥 — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) August 4, 2017

Introducing the concept of a half-year break to her fans, she wrote: "The end of this year I will have the mother of all detoxes, literally going to have a 6 month detox somewhere tropical [🔥]" Ooh-er.

This sounds like an absolute dream and all, but we can only hope and pray that Marns won't go off the grid completely, because a) that Instagram profile needs sustaining and b) she's only just begun her campaign to resurrect the humble baker-boy hat.

Keep us in the loop, Marns.

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below: