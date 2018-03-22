Marnie Simpson

The Reason Marnie Simpson Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of Her Secret Sex Tape

This is why she'll never film another one again.

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 11:24

Marnie Simpson has disclosed that she made a secret sex tape with an unspecified partner but wasn’t too thrilled with the results.

The former Geordie Shore lass is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Casey Johnson – with the couple even appearing in the latest series of Ex On The Beach together.

In a conversation with The Sun, the 26-year-old said she actually felt a bit “embarrassed” when she watched the tape back and can’t see herself ever making another one again.

"I've tried to make a personal sex tape with a boyfriend and it didn't turn out that good,” she admitted. “I think when I watched it back I was really embarrassed at how I looked, so I never, ever did it again.

Pointing out that it wasn't as glamorous as she'd hoped, Marnie continued: "I think sex tapes are supposed to be sexy and I just didn't look sexy."

As for what Casey is attracted to in the bedroom, she revealed: “I know that he doesn't like body hair, that really turns him off, I know that from experience. And his biggest turn on - he's a big fan of red lipstick and knee high boots."

This comes after Marnie made a pretty major boo-boo by uploading an image to her Snapchat account that accidentally featured a cameo from her boyfriend's penis. The footage has since been deleted from her profile. 

Hey, everybody makes mistakes.

Ex On The Beach continues Tuesday's at 10pm - only on MTV!

Now check out the video to see the most shocking secrets Marnie Simpson, Megan McKenna and more celebs have ever revealed about themselves...

