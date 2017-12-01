Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Reveals She Would Vote This Cast Mate Off Geordie Shore

The Geordie Shore lass can't deal with how over-the-top they are.

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 15:47

Single AF star Marnie Simpson just revealed exactly who she would vote off of Geordie Shore in true Big Brother style.

The lass sat down with ClaireaBella for a Facebook live and it's fair to say they put her through her paces with some tricky questions.

The host asked her who she would vote off if Geordie Shore was Big Bro, and after a bit of hesitation she eventually said it would be Nathan Henry, saying: "I'm so sorry, Nathan!"

"Only because like he's just so over the top," added Marnie before going on to wave her hands in the air and say: "He's like this every morning and I'm just like 'I need some sleep!'"

Instagram/MarnieGShore

"He's non-stop," she added before saying: "Imagine having that in Geordie Shore 24 hours a day for six weeks... when he has a drink it's 100 times worse." 

It seems that Nath definitely wouldn't be booting Marnie off the show if he could though since someone off camera told her: "you're his favourite!"

Instagram/NathanGShore

To be fair, it was a pretty tough question and we can understand how important beauty sleep is.

While it seemed like the lass felt a bit bad about picking him, she did reveal: "No, but I think it's because he's trying to suck up to us because we've had a bit of a falling out lately, so that will be why I was his favourite."

Marn's hinted that fallouts are pretty normal in the Gshore fam, revealing "We fight like cat and dog, all of us (sic)" 

Luckily she was hit with some more plain sailing questions, like what her favourite moment of the entire year has been.

Copyright [Instagram]

"I'd have to say definitely meeting Casey," she gushed. N'aww isn't that cute?

Don't forget to catch Marnie and Casey on Single AF Mondays at 11pm only on MTV!

 

 

 

 

 

