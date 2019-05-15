Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About



Marnie Simpson has opened up about some of the most unexpected side-effects to pregnancy and revealed that there’s one in particular that she’s having a hard time adjusting to.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to her column in OK! Magazine to reveal that the hormone changes in her body have caused an increase in body hair – causing her to book way more threading appointments than usual.

Opening up about her weight, she said: “If I’m honest I don’t feel like I’ve gotten that big, which is a good thing. The midwife says that usually people like me just kind of pop out overnight and that’s around about the six month mark, so I’m guessing that might be what will happen to me.

"But right now I just feel like I’ve eaten a few burgers! The one thing I have noticed is my boobs. They’ve gotten bigger and my nipples have kind of changed shape. They’ve just gone really dark and I can’t even explain it – they look different and really bizarre!

She added: “I’ve gotten more hairy too. There’s more hair all over my body, just funny changes all over my body. I am getting a bit insecure about the hair though, it’s a bit embarrassing isn’t it? I had to get my face threaded!”

Despite feeling nauseous throughout the day, Marnie has pointed out that many women find their pregnancy gets easier later on and hopes that this theory will ring true for her.