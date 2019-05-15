Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About

It's left her feeling more insecure than usual

Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 10:20


Marnie Simpson has opened up about some of the most unexpected side-effects to pregnancy and revealed that there’s one in particular that she’s having a hard time adjusting to.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to her column in OK! Magazine to reveal that the hormone changes in her body have caused an increase in body hair – causing her to book way more threading appointments than usual.

Now get checking out the ghosting episode of That's What She Said...

Opening up about her weight, she said: “If I’m honest I don’t feel like I’ve gotten that big, which is a good thing. The midwife says that usually people like me just kind of pop out overnight and that’s around about the six month mark, so I’m guessing that might be what will happen to me. 

Mam and bump 🌎
View this post on Instagram

Mam and bump 🌎

A post shared by Marnie ♡ (@marns) on

"But right now I just feel like I’ve eaten a few burgers! The one thing I have noticed is my boobs. They’ve gotten bigger and my nipples have kind of changed shape. They’ve just gone really dark and I can’t even explain it – they look different and really bizarre! 

She added: “I’ve gotten more hairy too. There’s more hair all over my body, just funny changes all over my body. I am getting a bit insecure about the hair though, it’s a bit embarrassing isn’t it? I had to get my face threaded!”

🌹 baby
View this post on Instagram

🌹 baby

A post shared by Marnie ♡ (@marns) on

Despite feeling nauseous throughout the day, Marnie has pointed out that many women find their pregnancy gets easier later on and hopes that this theory will ring true for her.

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
James Charles Posts Lengthy Video Responding To All Of Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian Reveals Biblical Name of Fourth Child, Psalm West
New Music Round-up: Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Tyler The Creator & More
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Just Got The Cutest Set Of Matching Tattoos
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Lewis Capaldi ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ Track By Track Album Review
Taylor Swift Apologises For Putting Joe Jonas On Blast After Their 2008 Split
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Love Island’s Jack Fincham Reveals The Social Media Abuse He Received About His Body During The Show
Nathan Henry Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Reveals His Ex Is Back In Touch
Get To Know: Kida Kudz
Camila Mendes Just Penned The Most Romantic Love Letter To Charles Melton
People Are Dragging Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line For Including This Ingredient
Sam Gowland Opens Up About Dealing With Losing Three Friends To Suicide Within A Year

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About The Gender Of Her Baby In First Pregnancy Blog
Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions
Marnie Simpson pregnant bump
Marnie Simpson Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Gushes About Pregnancy Response
Marnie Simpson Announces She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby
Marnie Simpson Leaves Fans Fully Shook With Minuscule Thong Belfie
Marnie Simpson bikini
Fans Are Losing It Over Marnie Simpson's Cowgirl Bikini Snap
Fans Think Chloe Ferry Is Marnie Simpson’s Twin In This Optical Illusion Selfie
Marnie Simson lip filers.
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Irreversible Damage From Lip Fillers: 'I HATE them'
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Geordie Cribs Is Coming: See Inside The Homes Of Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland And More!

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
James Charles Posts Lengthy Video Responding To All Of Tati Westbrook’s Claims
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian Reveals Biblical Name of Fourth Child, Psalm West
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Nathan Henry Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Reveals His Ex Is Back In Touch
Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Just Got The Cutest Set Of Matching Tattoos
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse