Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off

The former Geordie Shore lass has warned against getting false nails.

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 11:03

Former Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson is having a bit of a mare after accidentally ripping her false nail clean off.

We get it, long nails are life, but the lass' bloodied up finger has got us questioning absolutely everything.

Play the video to see Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland hide from a crazed fan on holiday...

It seems Marnie's pinky fingernail came clean off, although it's not clear what activity caused the loss.

Taking to Instagram to get a close up of her missing nail, Marnie Simpson wrote: "Don't wear false nails kids. I currently don't have a fingernail."

Instagram/marns

Eek! 

We can see from Marnie's other nails that she went for hella long extensions with fire nail art.

Hopefully, the damage is reversible, and Marnie's pinky nail will grow back in no time.

Instagram/marns

While false nails are such a look, we don't even wanna imagine the pain of ripping one off.

We'll probs be sticking to gel polish from now on. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Marnie!

Watch The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV or catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.

