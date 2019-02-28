Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off

Former Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson is having a bit of a mare after accidentally ripping her false nail clean off.

We get it, long nails are life, but the lass' bloodied up finger has got us questioning absolutely everything.

It seems Marnie's pinky fingernail came clean off, although it's not clear what activity caused the loss.

Taking to Instagram to get a close up of her missing nail, Marnie Simpson wrote: "Don't wear false nails kids. I currently don't have a fingernail."

Instagram/marns

Eek!

We can see from Marnie's other nails that she went for hella long extensions with fire nail art.

Hopefully, the damage is reversible, and Marnie's pinky nail will grow back in no time.

Instagram/marns

While false nails are such a look, we don't even wanna imagine the pain of ripping one off.

We'll probs be sticking to gel polish from now on. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Marnie!

