Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym

"It’s one of the funnest ways I’ve ever found to exercise."

Sunday, January 6, 2019 - 10:33

Marnie Simpson has proved that you don’t need to fork out on an expensive membership at the gym to start getting fit.

The former Geordie Shore lass has given fans an alternative to waking up early, jumping in the car, and spending a solid forty-five minutes fighting a bunch of strangers for a turn on the cross trainer machine.

Now get checking out the time Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson showed off their cinema room... 

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that she’ll be spending the next few weeks taking part in everyone's favourite childhood activity; trampolining.

“Say hello to my New Little friend 👋🏻 the @bellicon_uk exercise trampoline, I will be using this little baby a lot in 2019, it’s one of the funnest ways I’ve ever found to exercise, I literally blast my music and bounce solidly for at least half hour 3 times a week.

Say hello to my New Little friend 👋🏻 the @bellicon_uk exercise trampoline, I will be using this little baby a lot in 2019, it’s one of the funnest ways I’ve ever found to exercise, I literally blast my music and bounce solidly for at least half hour 3 times a week, you loose so much weight and it’s fun ☺️ this is not a sponsored post I generally wanted one of these for so long after using one at the Jason vale retreat In the summer! My bikini body is already pending 🙌 watch this space

“You loose so much weight and it’s fun ☺️ this is not a sponsored post I generally wanted one of these for so long after using one at the Jason vale retreat In the summer! My bikini body is already pending 🙌 watch this space.”

A bunch of people were loving the idea, with one person responding: “I got one .....makes my legs go like jelly!!!” while another argued that a slightly bigger trampoline might be a bit more fun: “Can’t really do backflips on that can you though?”

Thank you @sirellesbeauty for my lashes I love them ♥️

Either way, it’s a great choice for anyone who likes the idea of getting fit in the space of their own home. Tweet us your thoughts @MTVUK. 

Latest News

Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF
Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
Vicky Pattison shows off amazing bikini body on holiday in Mexico in January 2019
Vicky Pattison Shows Off Toned AF Bikini Body In Mexico
Holly Hagan responds to haters trolling her fillers on Instagram in January 2019
Holly Hagan Takes Down Trolls For Slamming Her Post-Fillers Appearance
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Instagram accounts that will cure your wanderlust.
Cure Your Wanderlust With These Instagram Babes
Rage 2
6 HUGE Game Sequels Finally Coming Out This Year
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian
Sam Smith &amp; Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Sam Smith & Normani Announce Their Joint Single Together ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight
Dermot Kenned
Dermot Kennedy Officially Releases Fan Favourite ‘For Island Fires and Family’
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Promoting Flat Tummy Shakes Online
Netflix movies
The Best Netflix Movies Of 2018
New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Beautiful Boy
EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry in Newcastle
Charlotte Crosby Hilariously Questions This Picture Of Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson skinny dip
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Play Hilarious Game Of Mr And Mrs
Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson And Sophie Kasaei Reunite For Wild Boxing Day Party
Marnie Simpson Removes Her “Smile Lines” And She’s Thrilled With The Results
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
Manie Simpson naked
Marnie Simpson Shocks Fans With Completely Topless Pic
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Cinema Room | MTV Celeb
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF
Holly Hagan responds to haters trolling her fillers on Instagram in January 2019
Holly Hagan Takes Down Trolls For Slamming Her Post-Fillers Appearance
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Vicky Pattison shows off amazing bikini body on holiday in Mexico in January 2019
Vicky Pattison Shows Off Toned AF Bikini Body In Mexico
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blythe
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan And Jacob Blyth's Cutest Couple Moments Ever
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight