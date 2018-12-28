Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym

Marnie Simpson has proved that you don’t need to fork out on an expensive membership at the gym to start getting fit.

The former Geordie Shore lass has given fans an alternative to waking up early, jumping in the car, and spending a solid forty-five minutes fighting a bunch of strangers for a turn on the cross trainer machine.

Now get checking out the time Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson showed off their cinema room...

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that she’ll be spending the next few weeks taking part in everyone's favourite childhood activity; trampolining.

“Say hello to my New Little friend 👋🏻 the @bellicon_uk exercise trampoline, I will be using this little baby a lot in 2019, it’s one of the funnest ways I’ve ever found to exercise, I literally blast my music and bounce solidly for at least half hour 3 times a week.

“You loose so much weight and it’s fun ☺️ this is not a sponsored post I generally wanted one of these for so long after using one at the Jason vale retreat In the summer! My bikini body is already pending 🙌 watch this space.”

A bunch of people were loving the idea, with one person responding: “I got one .....makes my legs go like jelly!!!” while another argued that a slightly bigger trampoline might be a bit more fun: “Can’t really do backflips on that can you though?”

Either way, it’s a great choice for anyone who likes the idea of getting fit in the space of their own home. Tweet us your thoughts @MTVUK.