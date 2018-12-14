Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Shocks Fans With Completely Topless Pic

Christmas came early courtesy of the former Geordie Shore lass.

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 16:29

Former Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson just left fans speechless with her latest Instagram upload.

The lass posed topless in her bed, covering her nips with just her perfectly manicured hands.

Play the video for a sneak peek inside Marnie Simpson's cinema room...

The babe's nudity was all in the name of showing off her fake tan, as she gave a shoutout to The Tan Expert and Fake Bake in the caption: "I’ve got my Winter glow, giving me that Fiji feel," she wrote.

And fans were truly shook to the core.

Instagram/marns

"Woooow🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote one person as another added: "Gorgeous babe 👌🙏🙏."

"What a beautiful picture of you dear," added a third.

"Nice.....erm....nails..🤣," wrote someone else as another noticed something else about her manicure: "😲she misses a fingernail on her little finger😲."

instagram/marns

Lord knows that length takes a lot of maintenance.

And Marnie's boyf, Casey (who we're guessing was the creative mastermind behind the artsy shot) dropped his lass a supportive comment: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍🙌."

Basically, Marnie is slaying rn.

Don't forget to watch the series finale of Geordie Shore Tuesday at 10pm on MTV!

 

