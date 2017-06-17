Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson was only a temporary addition to this this years Big Brother - entering with Gemma Collins and Nicola McLean as part of a shopping task - but she made the most of her time in the house by having her best kiss of the year.

The Geordie Shore star managed to tash on with two housemates, Ellie Young and Kieran Lee. And she also totally dissed her ex Lewis Bloor in the process. Bonus.

Discussing her snog with Kieran with Gemma and Nicola she admitted that the kiss was pretty special.

“He's the kind of guy that I should go for isn't it? [sic]. He's not forward enough for me. I like the boys that are dead cocky and forward and after a second of knowing you they'll just grab you. But that's the wrong type of boy isn't it?”

“It was the best kiss I've had all year. Better kiss than Lewis [Bloor] 100 per cent” she boasted. She then added, “I wanna do it again.”

“What a experience Big Brother was so much fun,” Marnie has tweeted about her time in the house. “So different to the celeb one I really enjoyed it, thanks for the support guys love you all!”

Was that fun all down to the kiss with Kieran?

