Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson
And Marnie also declared her love on social media
Now that Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are officially an item, we expect to see a lot of loved up posts on social media chronicling every moment of their relationship.
Like thanks to Instagram we know that they spent Friday night in bed together. Although it’s not exactly the sort of shag pad-worthy action you’d expect from the Geordie Shore star. They’re both firmly on top of the duvet.
As well as quite a few PDA posts on both Marnie and Casey’s Insta accounts, Marns also declared her love for her Single AF co-star last night by uploading an image of a heart with the caption, “CCJ”. It’s pretty obvious that the love heart is for Cody, his Insta handle is CaseyCodyJ.
Meanwhile, Marnie’s cousin and Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei has confirmed that Marnie and Cody are in a really good place RN.
“She’s just really happy and I've known Casey since before he was on X Factor, so I find it mad. I still can't get my head around the fact Marnie is going out with little Casey. He's like a little brother to us!”
Geordie Shore Series 15 continues on MTV on Tuesdays at 10pm...
WATCH: Geordie Shore girls are so totally loved up and we almost can’t take it…