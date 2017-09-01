Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

And Marnie also declared her love on social media

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 14:02

Now that Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are officially an item, we expect to see a lot of loved up posts on social media chronicling every moment of their relationship. 

Copyright [Instagram Marnie Simpson]

Like thanks to Instagram we know that they spent Friday night in bed together. Although it’s not exactly the sort of shag pad-worthy action you’d expect from the Geordie Shore star. They’re both firmly on top of the duvet. 

As well as quite a few PDA posts on both Marnie and Casey’s Insta accounts, Marns also declared her love for her Single AF co-star last night by uploading an image of a heart with the caption, “CCJ”. It’s pretty obvious that the love heart is for Cody, his Insta handle is CaseyCodyJ. 

Friday vibes @caseycodyj 👽👽 Lenses - @ispyeyes

Friday vibes @caseycodyj 👽👽 Lenses - @ispyeyes

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Meanwhile, Marnie’s cousin and Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei has confirmed that Marnie and Cody are in a really good place RN.

“She’s just really happy and I've known Casey since before he was on X Factor, so I find it mad. I still can't get my head around the fact Marnie is going out with little Casey. He's like a little brother to us!”


Geordie Shore Series 15 continues on MTV on Tuesdays at 10pm...

 

WATCH: Geordie Shore girls are so totally loved up and we almost can’t take it… 

Latest News

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction The Pepsi Advert Controversy, “It feels like my life is over”

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction To The Pepsi Advert Controversy

Kim Kardashian is reportedly jealous of Kylie Jenner&#039;s success and money

Is Kim Kardashian Secretly Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s Success And Huge Fortune?

Zayn Malik reveals the artwork for his new single with Sia, Dusk Till Dawn

Zayn Malik Has Just Revealed The Artwork For His Collaboration With Sia And It Looks Epic

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift Gets First UK Number 1

Fergie's Visual Album Trailer Is Absolutely Insane In The Best Way Possible

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

7 Times Zendaya Was A Total Badass

7 Golden Rules For Taking A Selfie As Flawless As Zendaya

Aaron Chalmers explains why he&#039;d choose to stay on Geordie Shore forever

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He'd Choose To Stay On The Show Forever And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

True Detective Season Three Gets The Official Green Light

New Music Round-Up: Jessie Ware, Mollie King, SZA and More

12 Celebrities Who Love To Gush About Their Other Half On Social Media

Zendaya Reveals She Was Cheated On As She Offers Relationship Advice To Fans

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

MTV News

Charlotte Crosby & Marnie Simpson Are Extremely Love Up With Their Other Halves | MTV News

Marnie Simpson Kisses Casey Johnson In Paris As The Pair Confirm Romance

Marnie Simpson And Nathan Henry Think ‘It Would Make Sense’ For Gaz Beadle To Quit Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Ex's Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Awkwardly Discuss New Relationships In Front Of Eachother

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'

Marnie Simpson

Celebrity Sex Pod | Marnie Simpson Talks Anal Sex

Geordie Shore

Celebrity Sex Pod Videos | Geordie Shore Cast Talk Sex Dilemmas

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Trending Articles

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph
Celebrity

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #2!

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Stephen Bear Had The Best Response To Claims He’s ‘Controlling’ Charlotte Crosby

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Look Stronger Than Ever As They Stun At Event

Watch Sophie Kasaei Get A Non-Surgical Chin Lift