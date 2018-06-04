Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson might be home from their Greek getaway of dreams, but best believe they're going to give us throwback snaps for days.

And it seems Marns held back potentially the greatest holiday snap of all, until yesterday when she decided to claim her skinny dip queen title.

Hit play on the video to see all the Geordie Shore gal's sexiest snaps ever...

The lass stripped off and dipped into the infinity pool to capture the winning snap of her latest trip, an artsy side-profile with a back view almost as beauts as her.

Marnie didn't even offer a caption (yep, it's one of them), but fans took to the comments to share their thoughts in words.

A post shared by Marnie (@marnieofficial) on Jun 12, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

"So beautiful," wrote one person as another added: "stunnnnnnnnninggggg babe xx."

A third person tagged a mate and wrote: "remember to take pictures of me like this on holiday."

We can only assume that Casey is the visionary behind the photographic masterpiece, and we have to give him a round of applause for this one.

The importance of finding yourself a bae who is as committed to your insta aesthetic as you has never been so apparent.

Seriously though Marns, you look incredible!

