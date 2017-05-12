Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 11:48

Marnie Simpson has announced that she's "completely done" with cosmetic surgery after sharing that her struggle with body dysmorphia prompted her decision to go under the knife in the first place.

The Geordie Shore star has now pledged that she absolutely no plans to book herself in for an eleventh procedure after declaring that she may have gone a bit "overboard" with the lip-fillers in the past. 

Copyright [Getty]
Having already admitted to liposuction, lip fillers, a nose job and boob job, Marns told Metro.co.uk that she won't be making any more changes to her appearance: "I’m completely done. I’ve had me tenth surgery and now I’m done."

In an extract from autobiography Stripped Bare, Marnie revealed how her experience in the limelight has dented her self-esteem: "Fame obviously does affect [how she feels about her looks] but I’m getting to a place now where I’m getting used to it.

👽

👽

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Now that she's older and wiser, Marns is more confident than ever about tackling her struggle with body dysmorphia head on: "I’m fine and I’m coping a lot better," she shared.

Good to hear, Marns.

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV! 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

Latest News

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

LEGO Dimensions

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Your First Time, As Told By GIFs

Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer

The Absolute Thirstiest Responses To Darren Criss's Super Naked Selfie

The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Party, Instagram & Chill Like A Beyonce-Level Baller In Anguilla

Chloe Moretz 'Appalled And Angry' About Her New Animated Movie's Body-Shaming Poster

Dwayne Johnson

Let's Go Speed Dating With Dwayne Johnson!

Zac Efron & The Baywatch Cast Reveal The R-RATED Deleted Scenes You WON'T See In Cinemas

This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

Bruno Mars, Future, Migos And More Set To Perform At The 2017 BET Awards

Geordie Shore: Check Out The Sexiest Selfies From The NEW Lads And Lasses Of Series 14

More From Marnie Simpson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Marnie Simpson Admits She Argued With Lewis Bloor Over Autobiography: 'He Got Off Lightly'

Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Talks Arguing With Lewis Bloor Over Autobiography | MTV News

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Spills On Whether She'd Quit Geordie Shore To Make Things Work With Aaron Chalmers

Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Thinks Aaron Chalmers May Have Issues With Her New Book, Meet The 2017 Love Island Contestants | MTV News

Marnie Simpson can&#039;t even deal with Lewis Bloor drama at times
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Claims Lewis Bloor 'Got Off Lightly' In Her Autobiography

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Talks THAT Drunken Kiss With Aaron Chalmers: ‘It Was Inevitable’

Aaron Chalmers slams Marnie Simpson for kicking off at his neck ons whilst with Lewis Bloor
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Slams Marnie Simpson For Kicking Off Over His Neck On Whilst She Was In A Relationship With Lewis Bloor - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Geordie Shore&#039;s Zahida Allen breaks down as she admits she feels &#039;really alone&#039;
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Breaks Down As She Admits She Feels 'Really Alone' After Scotty T Kiss Betrayal - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

TV Shows

Who Is Max Morley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star