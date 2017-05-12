Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Marnie Simpson has announced that she's "completely done" with cosmetic surgery after sharing that her struggle with body dysmorphia prompted her decision to go under the knife in the first place.

The Geordie Shore star has now pledged that she absolutely no plans to book herself in for an eleventh procedure after declaring that she may have gone a bit "overboard" with the lip-fillers in the past.

Having already admitted to liposuction, lip fillers, a nose job and boob job, Marns told Metro.co.uk that she won't be making any more changes to her appearance: "I’m completely done. I’ve had me tenth surgery and now I’m done."

In an extract from autobiography Stripped Bare, Marnie revealed how her experience in the limelight has dented her self-esteem: "Fame obviously does affect [how she feels about her looks] but I’m getting to a place now where I’m getting used to it.

Now that she's older and wiser, Marns is more confident than ever about tackling her struggle with body dysmorphia head on: "I’m fine and I’m coping a lot better," she shared.

