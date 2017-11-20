Marnie Simpson Teases Her Incredible Legs In This Revealing Throwback Shot

Marnie Simpson pretty much rocks whatever outfit she pulls on, which is why it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that she managed to look photoshoot-ready in just a simple white t-shirt.

The Geordie Shore lass might be all await the tracksuit bottom and high-heeled shoe combination at the moment, but there was a time not so long ago where she took a selfie in the most basic of get-ups.

Let's all get checking out Marnie Simpson's incredible transformation over the years...

While she's never been one to overdress for an occasion, Marnie decided to remind her fans of that time she put a lock on her biscuit drawer kickstarted a pretty strict healthy eating regime.

Pulling the top just down enough to cover her underwear (because honestly, trousers seem unnecessary at this point) Marnie captioned the image: "Remember when I didn’t eat carbs."

Fans rushed to comment on how incredible Marnie looked in the picture: "Too much sexy in one photo" one person assessed, while another responded: "Ayyy gyal your figure is bangin."

The compliments didn't stop rolling in, with one fan writing: "Thanks for blessing my dashline," as someone else pointed out that Marns has probably never looked less than 10/10 in her entire life: "Marnies always fit, better with carbs ☺"

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

This comes as Marnie revealed that she's gained a bit of weight since that shot was taken and is sticking to hoodies rather than super-tight dresses for the time being.

Whatever weight she is, there's no denying that Marnie is an absolute worldie. And the best part? It looks like her fans agree.

To watch Marnie and Casey’s search for love, don’t miss Single AF, continuing Mondays at 11pm – only on MTV!

Now let's get checking out a bunch of the best bits from Episode 5 of Single AF...