Marnie Simpson To Consult Charlotte Crosby About Removing That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

Marnie Simpson has opened up about her decision to get a tattoo in honour of her ex-fiance Ricky Rayment and she reckons that pal Charlotte Crosby might have some wisdom to impart about getting it removed.

While Char is currently more loved-up than ever with Stephen Bear - she did, once upon a time, get an inking in honour of then-boyfriend Mitch Jenkins - which is something that she only recently decided to get lasered off.

Instagram/MarnieSimpson

Taking to her column in Star to announce that she's fed up of seeing the past etched on her skin, Marns insisted that she doesn't consider the inking a "regret' and that being a "hopeless romantic" is just part of her genetic make-up.

"I need to speak to my mate Charlotte Crosby to find out where she went to get rid of her 'M' for Mitch tattoo. I still have the 'R' I got done for my ex, Ricky Rayment. I wouldn't say getting a partner's name tattooed on you is a mistake. I'm such a hopeless romantic."

Twitter/MarnieSimpson

This follows a whole heap of tattoo-related drama with the Geordie Shore lot, which probably peaked when Gaz Beadle took the plunge in getting Emma McVey's entire naked bod on his arm. True romance.

