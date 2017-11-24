Marnie Simpson Undergoes First Laser Removal Session For That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

Marnie Simpson has taken the first step in removing that inking she had in honour of ex Ricky Rayment and has just completed her first session of laser tattoo removal.

The Geordie Shore lass has been considering ditching the tatt for a long time after revealing back in July that she was consulting Charlotte Crosby about which clinic she recommends most.

In a Snapchat video, Marns explained that she and boyfriend Casey Johnson were heading to the centre together in order to erase a cursive tattoo up her arm alongside the R tattoo on her hand.

"This is gonna go. I’m also gonna get rid of this tattoo, which I hate," Marnie said after showing the camera her forearm. "I’m very scared ‘cause it’s gonna kill."

The second tattoo reads: "Never a failure, always a lesson," and it's fair to say that Marns seemed beyond happy to be leaving that sentiment in the past.

After completing her first session, Marnie was amazed by how quickly both tattoos had faded in such a short space of time: "I’ve had my first session. It looks like it’s already gone. What the hell!"

This comes after Marnie insisted in her column for Star that she'll always be a "hopeless" romantic on the tattoo front: "I wouldn't say getting a partner's name tattooed on you is a mistake," she maintained.

We're just glad Marns is happy with the results!

