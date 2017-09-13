Marnie Simpson Undergoes Surgical Procedure On Her GUMS And It Sounds Painful AF

Marnie Simpson has opened up about a fairly unexpected surgery she undertook prior to entering the Geordie Shore house and it involves part of her gum being cut up to improve the overall appearance of her smile.

The Geordie Shore lass has spoken up about the procedure in her column for Star Magazine. "Before coming into the house, I got my teeth whitened and had gum contouring done," she revealed.

This probably doesn't mean an awful lot to most readers out there (including us), but Marns did provide a bit of a description as to what the procedure actually involves.

"[It's] where they cut your gums to make your teeth level and improve your smile. I also got some lip filler injected and made Casey [Johnson] get Botox - I'm transforming him!"

Most people who opt to have the surgery have gums that either sit too high or too low on their teeth. Restructuring the shape can help even out the gumline and give patients a dash of confidence.

According to Harley Street Smile Clinic, the op can "restore the natural proportions" of your teeth. "There are two procedures used to achieve this, simple soft tissue gum sculpting for subtle but effective improvement, or surgical lifting of the gum for more severe cases."

We're just glad Marns is happy with the results!

