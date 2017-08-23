Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'

The Geordie Shore gal reckons it's all way too much effort.

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 15:17

Marnie Simpson has revealed the one practise on Earth that she'd "never, ever" take part in and it turns out she's not on board with the amount of preparation that goes into having anal sex.

The Geordie Shore gal has revealed that there are just too many things to worry about when it comes to doing the deed and that she has major concerns about "pooing on someone" if it all goes wrong.

Let's all get checking out the moment Marnie opened up about her honest opinion of anal sex...

In a chat with Celebrity Sex Pod, Marnie announced: "I've cleared up the fact that I will never, ever do anal. Come on Pod, that can't be very nice. Being all sexy and that and then pooing on someone?" she argued.

The voiceover then pointed out that there are methods Marnie could practise that would reduce the chance of this happening: "Marnie, there is something you could do called douching which would lessen the likelihood of poo," it began. 

Copyright [Getty]

But Marnie was having absolutely none of it. "Yeah but come on, that's too much effort. What if I'm just horny and I just want it right there, right then," she questioned. "Have I got to go to the bathroom and douche?"

After a VT that describes the optimum temperature to douche with and the risk of using water that's scalding hot, Marns became more and more convinced that anal isn't for her: "It sounds dangerous, just like I thought," she insisted. 

Copyright [Getty]

Confirming that no amount of discussion is ever going to change her mind on this one, Marnie declared once and for all: "I'm closing the door on anal forever."

So that's that. The (back)door is well and truly closed. 

Don't miss Celebrity Sex Pod, Wednesdays at 10pm on 5STAR, and pencil in 29th August for Geordie Shore series 15 on MTV. 

Now let's all get checking out the Geordie Shore cast talking sex dilemmas on Celebrity Sex Pod...

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 6

James Arthur Talks Working With Ryan Tedder, Rudimental and OneRepublic

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Tells Sarah Harding And Chad Johnson To 'Do It In The Bedroom' In Explosive Row

Kylie Jenner Calls Out Fake Kylie Cosmetics Website

Louis Tomlinson’s Debut Album Is “80% Done” And Might Be Out This Year

The Joker

A Joker Spinoff Movie Is Coming

Taylor Swift's Snake Has A Face And It's Not Katy Perry

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'

15 Kickass Zoella Quotes To Get You Motivated For A New Term

Naomi Campbell Slams British Vogue For Its Lack Of Staff Diversity In This Cutting Instagram Post

You Won't Believe How Many Brits Say They Would Consider A Sexual Encounter With A Robot

Jason Derulo Teases His New Single and Discusses His Upcoming Tour

A Definitive Timeline Of Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey's Bumpy Relationship

Kesha and Macklemore Get Together For 'Good Old Days' Duet

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Forum Dedicated To Hating On Her And It's Seriously Cruel

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Opens Up About Secret Battle With Depression

The Kardashians Have Already Replaced Monica Rose With A New Team Of Stylists

Galantis Remix Selena Gomez's 'Fetish' and It's Amazing

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Slams Steph Davis’ Other Ex Sam Reece: “I Was Going To Slap That Little Pr*ck” – EXCLUSIVE

Marty McKenna's Reaction To Gary Beadle's Baby News Was Classic Marty

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'

Marnie Simpson

Celebrity Sex Pod | Marnie Simpson Talks Anal Sex

Geordie Shore

Celebrity Sex Pod Videos | Geordie Shore Cast Talk Sex Dilemmas

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Reveals Her Most Romantic Moment Is Getting Engaged To Ricky Rayment And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals 'It's Getting Her Down' Not Being Around The Geordie Shore Gang

TV Shows

Geordie Shore Season 15 Cast Tease Naked Hot Tub Parties, Mortal Nights Out And Plenty Of Tashin' On As MTV Start Date Confirmed

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals Plans For A '6 Month Detox' In An Exotic Location

Marnie Simpson starts a Twitter spat with Chris Hughes after labelling Love Island stars &#039;civilians&#039;
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Calls Love Island Stars “Civilians” And Sparks Twitter Spat With Chris Hughes

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has An Explanation For Why Her Lips Are Looking Bigger These Days

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Marty McKenna's Reaction To Gary Beadle's Baby News Was Classic Marty

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

A Definitive Timeline Of Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey's Bumpy Relationship

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Slams Steph Davis’ Other Ex Sam Reece: “I Was Going To Slap That Little Pr*ck” – EXCLUSIVE