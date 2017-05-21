Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson’s Being ‘Really Needy’ While She’s Away From Boyfriend Casey Johnson

And Sophie Kasaei has been “filling the hole”

Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 10:59

Marnie Simpson is super loved up with her boyfriend Casey Johnson, so being apart from her man is talking it’s toll on the reality TV babe while she films the new series of Geordie Shore.

Copyright [Getty]

And the struggle is real, so real that Marns has turned to her cousin and co-star Sophie Kasaei as a boyfriend substitute. 

“Marnie's a really needy person so she's been missing her boyfriend Casey loads,” reveals Sophie in her new! magazine column.

Ma life in 1 picture 🌹 @caseycodyj

Ma life in 1 picture 🌹 @caseycodyj

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

“She's been join[ed] to my hip during filming and keeps randomly cuddling me. I'm like, ‘Marnie, I need my space!’ I feel like I'm filling Casey's hole at the minute,” she adds. 

Filling a hole! Erm, Interesting choice of words. 

We got krystalized today by the lovely Girls @krystalizedhair thanks so much love my hair, me and Sophie feel like princesses! ♥ thank you

Sophie has also had her say on the whole Maron situation, Marnie and her ex Aaron Chalmers are both in the house together but dating other people. 

“Obviously Aaron's in there which can be hard for her, but he's got a girlfriend and they're actually really good friends at the minute,” Sophie has revealed. 

A post shared by Aaron ☺ (@aaroncgshore) on

“If I'm honest, as much as I wanted it to happen, I don't think they would ever have worked out as a couple,” she also admits. 

Sadly, history seems to suggest that Sophie's right about that!

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: Amazing Geordie Shore transformations - how Marnie Simpson changed over the years... 

 

