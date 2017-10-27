Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson's Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She's Pretty Happy About It

Marnie has been sharing the hair-free news with her Instagram followers

Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 12:00

We’re used to seeing the Geordie Shore girls’ (and the boys’ tbf) hair removal rituals, so it’s kind of no biggie to hear that Marnie Simpson has shared the news that she’s free from all body hair now. 

Because there is no such thing as a TMI moment anymore, Marns has revealed that thanks to laser hair removal treatment that she no longer has any unwanted body hair. 

Check out Marnie Simpson’s incredible transformation during Geordie Shore… 

“My second session of laser hair removal yesterday and wow ohh wow my whole body is completely hairless it’s literally made my life so much easier,” the Single AF star has posted on Instagram.

Although the pic she shared doesn’t actually show off the lack of hair, she is absolutely fully clothed.

My second session of laser hair removal yesterday and wow ohh wow my whole body is completely hairless it’s literally made my life so much easier thanks to @drmedispa and @missellihunter for being so nice and making it really comfortable and pain free For all cosmetics check out @drmedispa guys there based in essex Loughton and do a load of different treatments I’m gonna try a skin peel facial next 👌🏻 ALSO WEARING @ispyeyes LENSES FROM MY RANGE IN THE COLOUR SILVER STAR

This week Marnie revealed that she really doesn’t have any time for internet trolls who want to diss her on social media. After one negative comment about a video she posted of boyfriend Casey Johnson she lashed out. 

“FYI for all you trolls out there. You insult me I’ll insult you back worse. Just how it is,” she stated. 

The haters have been warned. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Marnie Simpson’s amazing body transformation…

