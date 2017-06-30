Marnie Simpson’s Drama With Single AF Co-Star Casey Johnson Will Make The Show Better To Watch Says Sophie Kasaei 

Sophie Kasaei has given her verdict on the drama between Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson, and we have to admit we basically agree with everything she’s said TBH.

While we’re still a bit gutted that Marnie blocked Casey - seemingly crushing our dreams of Masey actually turning into a thing - we have to agree that them falling out will make for excellent TV.

“I've seen there's been stories about her blocking him and it being 'all over' but at the end of the day she's doing a reality TV show where she's dating. The Casey drama will only make it a better watch,” she writes in her new! magazine column.

Natural habitat Natural habitat A post shared by Casey Cody Johnson (@caseycodyj) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

And now we know that Casey has actually been in touch with Marnie and they’ve had a proper heart to heart we’ve got back some hope that they might actually get together. Although Sophie doesn’t think they’ll ever be a proper couple.

“He's quite young and she is a bit older, so I don't know if they'd ever be boyfriend and girlfriend. Marnie has been f***ed around by horrible, nasty boys in the past and Casey is such a breath of fresh air. He's fun, he's young and he doesn't give a s**t. I think he's what she needs right now,” she adds.

Well, he might want to hop on a plane to Newcastle to stand any chance.

Words: Olivia Cooke

