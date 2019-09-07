Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy

The mumma-to-be talks us through her last-minute to-do-list before everything changes...

Saturday, September 7, 2019 - 11:10

We're not alone in thinking that Marnie Simpson is already the cutest 'mam' ever, are we?

The Geordie Shore star is getting everything finalised and ready for the big delivery day now that she's in her final month of pregnancy and it's cuteness overload.

Instagram @caseycodyj

Speaking to fans on Instagram Stories early this morning, Marnie revealed that her and boyfriend Casey Johnson only have a few things to tick off their to-do-list before it's time to simply sit around and wait for their little radgie to arrive.

“Good morning everyone,” she said. “Today’s an exciting day because me and Casey are going to get our final baby bits.”

Instagram @marns

A long way from her old bar orders in the Geordie house, she said: “We are going to get our nappies, our milk, our wipes."

"We are also popping into Mamas & Papas, which I’m very excited for AND we are popping into Mothercare to get the bedding for the cot and then we’re done." Our emphasis was needed to try and emphasise how genuinely excited the 27-year-old beauty is about Mothercare.

Instagram @marns

Fans can feel the couple's baby butterflies just from watching Marnie on social media, as she seems like the most excited parent ever.

“I’m very very very excited for today," she said about today's shopping trip. With less than four weeks to go until her due date, it's only a matter of time!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Slide Away&#039; music video
Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Hints At Her New Life
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Get your zen on in Santorini
Is Tristan Thompson Asking Drake For Advice On How To Win Khloe Kardashian Back?
Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram
Sam Tompkins
Get To Know: Sam Tompkins
Some Fans Are Unstanning Harry Styles Because Of His Controversial New Haircut
Why Ariana Grande Just Filed A Massive $10 Million Lawsuit Against Forever 21
Little Mix at Fusion Festival 2019
7 Acts We Loved At Fusion Festival 2019
Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Are Reportedly Moving In Together After 2 Months Of Dating
Shawn Mendes Responds To A Fan Who Asked If He’s In Love With Camila Cabello
Here Are The Celebs Who Are Being Sued For Their Part In Promoting Fyre Festival
Halsey And Lana Del Rey Are Being Accused Of Shading Camila Cabello’s Album Teasers
Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity
Zendaya Sparks Dating Rumours After Holidaying With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi
Chloe Ferry&#039;s 24th birthday
Chloe Ferry Had An Emotional Birthday Morning With A Blinged Out Rolex
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Using Alice Marie Johnson to Sell Shapewear

More From Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About The Gender Of Her Baby In First Pregnancy Blog
Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions
Marnie Simpson pregnant bump
Marnie Simpson Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Gushes About Pregnancy Response
Marnie Simpson Announces She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby
Marnie Simpson Leaves Fans Fully Shook With Minuscule Thong Belfie
Marnie Simpson bikini
Fans Are Losing It Over Marnie Simpson's Cowgirl Bikini Snap

Trending Articles

Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Slide Away&#039; music video
Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Hints At Her New Life
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
Some Fans Are Unstanning Harry Styles Because Of His Controversial New Haircut
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother