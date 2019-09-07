Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy

We're not alone in thinking that Marnie Simpson is already the cutest 'mam' ever, are we?

The Geordie Shore star is getting everything finalised and ready for the big delivery day now that she's in her final month of pregnancy and it's cuteness overload.

Speaking to fans on Instagram Stories early this morning, Marnie revealed that her and boyfriend Casey Johnson only have a few things to tick off their to-do-list before it's time to simply sit around and wait for their little radgie to arrive.

“Good morning everyone,” she said. “Today’s an exciting day because me and Casey are going to get our final baby bits.”

A long way from her old bar orders in the Geordie house, she said: “We are going to get our nappies, our milk, our wipes."

"We are also popping into Mamas & Papas, which I’m very excited for AND we are popping into Mothercare to get the bedding for the cot and then we’re done." Our emphasis was needed to try and emphasise how genuinely excited the 27-year-old beauty is about Mothercare.

Fans can feel the couple's baby butterflies just from watching Marnie on social media, as she seems like the most excited parent ever.

“I’m very very very excited for today," she said about today's shopping trip. With less than four weeks to go until her due date, it's only a matter of time!