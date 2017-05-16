Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 10:29

Who’s the person to go to when you want some insider info on the Geordie Shore gang? Original girl Sophie Kasaei, of course. 

Soph has once again spilled the beans about her co-star slash cousin slash housemate IRL Marnie Simpson

And it sounds like Marnie is basically back to her old self after her messy relationship with Lewis Bloor. Which probably means there'll be no more totally awks boozy outbursts.

“She's a totally different Marnie from what I’ve seen in the past few months. She's so happy and we’re going out and getting drunk, but she's getting a good drunk,” says Sophie in her weekly new! magazine column.

1 loyal sister is worth a thousand friends. 🌸 both wearing my lenses in the colour silver star follow @ispyeyes now 🦄

“She doesn't cry or get upset, I just feel like I've got my old Marnie back. Marnie is in a really good place. I don’t think she wants to tie herself down in a relationship anytime soon, but she's having fun,” adds Sophie.

We're glad to hear that Marnie is loving life again. 

Words: Olivia Cooke

