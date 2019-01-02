Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans

The Geordie Shore star shared a picture that looked like she'd cut a bob, but all is not as it seems...

Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - 15:50

Former Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson asked her fans a question on her latest Instagram picture, but the whole thing has got fans pretty divided.

The lass shared a snap that looked like she had cut her long brunette locks into a short bob, and she asked her fans whether she should cut her hair for reals.

Taking to Insta, she wrote: "This picture looks like I have short hair 😊 I kinda like it, shall I cut my hair ? ~ Wearing the khaki green lenses from my @ispyeyes range 👁."

And it looks like nobody can agree on whether or not Marnie should go for the chop.

"I like your long hair but cut is a good idea just to change @marns," wrote one person as another added: "Wow yes marns u beaut ❤️."

Another in favour of the short locks wrote: "Yess!! Would proper suit you!! 😍😍," while a fourth added: "Do it it'll always grow back."

But those in favour of Marnie keeping her long locks were solidly against the lass going within 5 miles of hairdressers.

"NO Marns!!! from a capricorn to a capricorn - you'll regret it lol. Sew a weave lol," wrote one person as someone else added: "No do not cut your hair it's unreal !!!!!! You can weave it as a bob and then take it back out again lol xxx."

"Once it's gone it's gone! just wear a wig when you feel a short hair day is need 😉😘," added another.

A fourth person wrote: "No boo boo dont do it!!! trust me xx."

Obviously, Marnie would look like a complete worldie no matter what she did to her hair, but we totally understand why a lot of people are in favour of sticking to wigs when she wants to switch things up.

Do you think Marnie should cut or hair? Or does she need to cherish her naturally long locks forever more? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK.

 

