Marnie Simpson

People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson

The former Geordie Shore lass has shared an all-white aesthetic on Instagram.

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 15:20

Marnie Simpson has shared a shot of herself in what looks like a literal palace decked out in nothing but white furniture and fans are all dropping the same comment beneath the upload.

The former Geordie Shore lass is barefoot in the shot and wearing a white long-sleeved dress, which prompted a bunch of people to remark that she looks like a genuine angel.

Let's check out the time Marnie Simpson shared footage of herself getting bum filler injections...

Infact, a large portion of the people who bothered to comment on the upload left near-identical comments on it, writing: “YOU LOOK LIKE AN ANGEL,” “you're looking angelic Marnie,” “You are angelic,” and the plain old comment: “Angel.”

Are you getting that? She looks like an angel. 

When she’s not inspiring loads of people to comment on her Instagram, the 26-year-old is busy sharing shots from her holiday on the Amalfi coast. 

“Arrived at the Amalfi coast and I must say it’s one of the most stunning places I’ve ever seen!” she wrote on Instagram. Oh, and just to make everyone question their life choices even more, she’s only just wrapped up a break in Ayia Napa.

Arrived at the Amalfi coast and I must say it’s one of the most stunning places I’ve ever seen! 🌷wearing - @motelrocks

As for her relationship with Casey Johnson, she recently wrote: “I honestly didn’t except for this relationship to turn out the way it has. Honestly Casey, my life is so much better with you in it, even tho your a little sh*t and annoy the hell out of me sometimes, I really love you unconditionally [sic]”

Brb, just dreaming of having an Instagram aesthetic as good as Marnie’s all-white vibes.

 

 

