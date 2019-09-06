Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date



Marnie Simpson has updated fans about her pregnancy symptoms and revealed that she’s struggling to breathe at night due to the sheer size of her baby bump.

The Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to admit that being eight months pregnant is no walk in the park: “So I did not sleep a wink last night, struggling to breathe, it’s got to that point now. Having to watch Casey snoozing away is so frustrating.”

She then added: “I’m craving a bacon roll from Costa, so I’m getting one now,” before joking that her usual pristine appearance is a thing of the past: “I feel like if anyone was to see the state of us now, I look like a zombie.”

Marnie is due to give birth to her and Casey Johnson’s first child together on October 16th. The couple are expecting a little boy, with the 26-year-old saying that she can’t wait to become a first-time mum.

Instagram

This comes after Marnie admitted that her pregnancy weight gain has had a knock on her self-confidence. In a candid Instagram caption, she admitted that it’s “almost impossible to feel sexy” after putting on two stone over the past few months.

She added: “All this extra weight is really affecting my ankles, the heartburn is legit nothing like I’ve ever experienced. I can’t wait until my little boy is in my arms I feel this last but is dragging.”

Not long to go now, Marns! It will all be so worth it in the end.