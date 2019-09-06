Marnie Simpson

Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date

“Having to watch Casey snoozing away is so frustrating.”

Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 10:46


Marnie Simpson has updated fans about her pregnancy symptoms and revealed that she’s struggling to breathe at night due to the sheer size of her baby bump.

The Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to admit that being eight months pregnant is no walk in the park: “So I did not sleep a wink last night, struggling to breathe, it’s got to that point now. Having to watch Casey snoozing away is so frustrating.”

Things are starting to swell up now 🙈 my hands and feet have expanded and I’m currently waddling everywhere 😂 #36weeks #babyonroute #babyboy #pregnancylife Wearing @jerseygirl 👑

She then added: “I’m craving a bacon roll from Costa, so I’m getting one now,” before joking that her usual pristine appearance is a thing of the past: “I feel like if anyone was to see the state of us now, I look like a zombie.”

Marnie is due to give birth to her and Casey Johnson’s first child together on October 16th. The couple are expecting a little boy, with the 26-year-old saying that she can’t wait to become a first-time mum.

Instagram

This comes after Marnie admitted that her pregnancy weight gain has had a knock on her self-confidence. In a candid Instagram caption, she admitted that it’s “almost impossible to feel sexy” after putting on two stone over the past few months.

She added: “All this extra weight is really affecting my ankles, the heartburn is legit nothing like I’ve ever experienced. I can’t wait until my little boy is in my arms I feel this last but is dragging.”

What dreams are made of 🧡
View this post on Instagram

What dreams are made of 🧡

A post shared by Marnie ♡ (@marns) on

Not long to go now, Marns! It will all be so worth it in the end.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date
Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Have Reportedly Split After A Month Of Dating
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Says She Will "Always Love" Jake Paul Despite Divorce Rumours
Jonas Blue &amp; HRVY - Younger - Music Video
Exclusive Pics! Jonas Blue & HRVY Hit The Pool In Their 'Younger' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez walks the runway at the Versace show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy
Jennifer Lopez Closed the Versace Show In A New Version of The Iconic Green Dress
Helplines
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Just Slammed YouTube For Their Plans To “Unverify” Certain Users
Shawn Mendes Hits Out At Claims His Romance With Camila Cabello Is For Publicity
The party destination of the season, with... windmills?!!!
Why Taiwan will steal your heart through the stomach
Tana Mongeau Calls Out Jake Paul For Trolling The Paparazzi Over Pregnancy Rumours
Get To Know: King Calaway
Get To Know: King Calaway
Kylie Jenner Perfectly Shut Down Rumours That She And Travis Scott Are Breaking Up
Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Split Rumours After Fans Spot This Detail In Her Latest Upload
Kendall Jenner Just Shut Down Khloe Kardashian’s Claim That They Look Like Twins
Noah Cyrus Just Told Jake Paul She Wants To “F**k” Tana Mongeau And He Approves
Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Some Fans Have Decided To Unstan Forever
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life

More From Marnie Simpson

Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About The Gender Of Her Baby In First Pregnancy Blog
Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions
Marnie Simpson pregnant bump
Marnie Simpson Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Gushes About Pregnancy Response
Marnie Simpson Announces She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby
Marnie Simpson Leaves Fans Fully Shook With Minuscule Thong Belfie

Trending Articles

Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date
Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Have Reportedly Split After A Month Of Dating
Shawn Mendes Hits Out At Claims His Romance With Camila Cabello Is For Publicity
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Says She Will "Always Love" Jake Paul Despite Divorce Rumours
Travel
Tbilisi, Possibly The Coolest City In The World
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Jennifer Lopez walks the runway at the Versace show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy
Jennifer Lopez Closed the Versace Show In A New Version of The Iconic Green Dress
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
Jonas Blue &amp; HRVY - Younger - Music Video
Exclusive Pics! Jonas Blue & HRVY Hit The Pool In Their 'Younger' Music Video
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set