Marnie Simpson

Pregnant Marnie Simpson Shares The Struggle Of Being 10 Days Past Her Due Date

It's not a walk in the park

Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 10:04

Marnie Simpson has opened up about the fact that she’s now ten days past her due date.

The Geordie Shore lass has kept it real with fans throughout her pregnancy and has now revealed that she’s booked herself in for an induction incase she doesn’t go into labour on her own.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marnie ♡ (@marns) on

Sharing an old snap with Casey, she wrote: “So blessed to have this human in my life. I’ve Suffered so badly the last week as I’m now 10 days over due and i have to admit it’s tough and I feel horrific in so many ways! 

“Words can’t explain the discomfort, but generally wouldn’t be able to get through it without you @caseycodyj love you so much! ♥️ I’m so lucky to have you by my side!! 

So blessed to have this human in my life. I’ve Suffered so badly the last week as I’m now 10 days over due and i have to admit it’s tough and I feel horrific in so many ways! words can’t explain the discomfort, but generally wouldn’t be able to get through it without you @caseycodyj love you so much! ♥️ I’m so lucky to have you by my side!! And for everyone wondering I have my induction booked so this little guy is coming weather he likes it or not 😂🙈 thanks for all the support and messages it means a lot in my down days! I’ll try and keep you all updated on me and the baby when he makes his arrival! 🙏🏻 hope you all have a great weekend💓💓💓

“And for everyone wondering I have my induction booked so this little guy is coming weather he likes it or not 😂🙈 thanks for all the support and messages it means a lot in my down days! I’ll try and keep you all updated on me and the baby when he makes his arrival!”

The good news is that Marnie has plenty of support both IRL and on social-media with mum Sharon responding: “So proud of you 🌹not long now .. you have us all to support you always.”

Instagram

Casey wrote: “You have smashed it , I love you so much!!!! My soul mate forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

We’re sending Marnie loads of love and are wishing her all the best for the coming days. 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Shares The Struggle Of Being 10 Days Past Her Due Date
Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Supported Her Through Justin Bieber Drama
Chloe Ferry Adopts Adele’s Motto, Sweating Off The Haters
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Pregnancy Bump In Previously Unseen Photos
Kylie Jenner And Drake Spark Dating Rumours At His 33rd Birthday Party
Niall Horan Had The Cutest Reaction To Selena Gomez’s Music And Fans Are Losing It
Aaron Chalmerd a
Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway Celebrate Baby News In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery
Hailey Bieber Responds To Claims Her “I’ll Kill You” Post Was About Selena Gomez
Get To Know Nova Twins
Get To Know: Nova Twins
Miley Cyrus Freed The Nipple On Instagram And Her Fans Are Absolutely Living For It
Instagram Are Removing Plastic Surgery Effect Filters Amid Mental Health Concerns
Did Cody Simpson Take A Swipe At His Romances With Gigi Hadid And Kylie Jenner?
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Called Out By The Dobre Brothers For Publicly Shading Them
A Viral Twitter Trend Has Connected All Celeb Romances Back To The Jonas Brothers
Netflix Just Clapped Back At A Fan Who Claimed Riverdale Sexualises Teenage Girls
Vicky Pattison Reveals She’s Considering Freezing Her Eggs To Prolong Her Fertility
Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Hit Back At Rumours They’ve Already Broken Up
2019 VMAs - Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello
Fans Fear Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Have Split After He Deleted Kissing Video

More From Marnie Simpson

Pregnant Marnie Simpson Shares The Struggle Of Being 10 Days Past Her Due Date
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Is “Struggling To Breathe” As She Approaches Her Due Date
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Marnie Simpson on Instagram, pregnant in July 2019
Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Final Weeks of Pregnancy
Marnie Simpson On The Pregnancy Side-Effect She’s “Weirdly Insecure” About
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson Reveals The One Pregnancy Side Effect She’s Embarrassed About
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How She Found Out She Was Pregnant
Marnie Simpson Opens Up About The Gender Of Her Baby In First Pregnancy Blog
Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions
Marnie Simpson pregnant bump
Marnie Simpson Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Gushes About Pregnancy Response
Marnie Simpson Announces She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmerd a
Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway Celebrate Baby News In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Pregnancy Bump In Previously Unseen Photos
Pregnant Marnie Simpson Shares The Struggle Of Being 10 Days Past Her Due Date
Niall Horan Had The Cutest Reaction To Selena Gomez’s Music And Fans Are Losing It
Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Supported Her Through Justin Bieber Drama
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Chloe Ferry Adopts Adele’s Motto, Sweating Off The Haters
Miley Cyrus Freed The Nipple On Instagram And Her Fans Are Absolutely Living For It
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery
Kylie Jenner And Drake Spark Dating Rumours At His 33rd Birthday Party
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear