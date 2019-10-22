Pregnant Marnie Simpson Shares The Struggle Of Being 10 Days Past Her Due Date

Marnie Simpson has opened up about the fact that she’s now ten days past her due date.

The Geordie Shore lass has kept it real with fans throughout her pregnancy and has now revealed that she’s booked herself in for an induction incase she doesn’t go into labour on her own.

Sharing an old snap with Casey, she wrote: “So blessed to have this human in my life. I’ve Suffered so badly the last week as I’m now 10 days over due and i have to admit it’s tough and I feel horrific in so many ways!

“Words can’t explain the discomfort, but generally wouldn’t be able to get through it without you @caseycodyj love you so much! ♥️ I’m so lucky to have you by my side!!

“And for everyone wondering I have my induction booked so this little guy is coming weather he likes it or not 😂🙈 thanks for all the support and messages it means a lot in my down days! I’ll try and keep you all updated on me and the baby when he makes his arrival!”

The good news is that Marnie has plenty of support both IRL and on social-media with mum Sharon responding: “So proud of you 🌹not long now .. you have us all to support you always.”

Instagram

Casey wrote: “You have smashed it , I love you so much!!!! My soul mate forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

We’re sending Marnie loads of love and are wishing her all the best for the coming days.