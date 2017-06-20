Marnie Simpson

Ricky Rayment Brands Ex Marnie Simpson's Book 'Nonsense' But Admits He Hasn't Read It

Seems a little premature.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 10:26

One person out there who won't be rushing to the shops to get their hands on Marnie Simpson's autobiography is ex Ricky Rayment who's revealed that he has no intention of discussing the "nonsense" tell-all with anyone.  

When asked about the fact that Marns has opened up about her past relationships in Stripped Bare, the ex TOWIE star told The Sun that he hasn't so much as glanced as the chapters surrounding their doomed romance. 

Getty

"I haven’t read it," Ricky explained, before admitting that he has no intention of re-living their break-up through Marnie's perspective: "We’ve moved on, I’ve moved on. I don’t think anyone is very complementary about their exes.

“She’s selling books, so if it’s nice and happy no one’s going to buy it. I don’t know what’s been written," he pointed out. 

When asked to confirm whether he and Marnie ended their relationship on good terms, Ricky shut down the conversation by replying: “I don’t need to comment on nonsense.”

This all comes after Ricky previously blamed their 2015 split on Marnie's wild lifestyle and follows his recent claim that he "doesn't miss her at all." 

Yikes. Sounds like it wasn't as amicable as we'd first hoped. 

 

