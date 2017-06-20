Single AF: This Is The REAL Reason Why Marnie Simpson Signed Up
This is why Marnie Simpson is putting her dating life in the hands of social media.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 16:14
As we all know, Marnie Simpson hasn't been the luckiest when it comes to falling in love - so could new dating show Single AF turn things around for her? We chatted to the Geordie Shore babe about exactly why she's joined the show and what she's expecting from it...
Latest News
Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Says There's No Chance She'll Get Back With Ex Lee Moran Despite Him Being Her 'Best Sh*g Ever' – EXCLUSIVE'
Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She'll 'Always' Have Feelings For Marty McKenna While He Hopes She's 'Over Him' - EXCLUSIVE
Stephanie Davis Has Reportedly Cut Jeremy McConnell Out Of Her Life For Good
Single AF: This Is The REAL Reason Why Marnie Simpson Signed Up
Did You Notice This Embarrassing Mistake On The Kylie X Kim Kardashian Beauty Collab?
Big Brother 2017: Has Zahida Allen Finally Buried Her Feud With Chanelle McCleary?
Miles Teller Explains What Really Happened When He Was ‘Arrested’ Recently
A Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Show Could Be In The Pipeline
Nicole Scherzinger Has Reunited with the Pussycat Dolls - Well Kind of...
Paramore’s London Show Was All We Wanted & More
Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime
Casting Agent Told Karlie Kloss She Was 'Too Fat' And 'Too Thin' On The Same Day
Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath
Britt Robertson’s Instagram Hacker Told Everyone Her And Dylan O’Brien Were Engaged
Kim Kardashian Reveals She's 'Taking A Break' From Caitlyn Jenner And They Haven't Spoken In Months
Lorde Apologises for Famous Friends Comment That Upset Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Fans
Ricky Rayment Brands Ex Marnie Simpson's Book 'Nonsense' But Admits He Hasn't Read It
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slam Chloe Crowhurst Branding Her ‘Snakey’
Get Your First Look At The Entire ASOS x MTV Collection
Kylie Jenner Almost Faceplanted Trying To Do The Nicki Minaj Challenge
More From Marnie Simpson
Single AF: This Is The REAL Reason Why Marnie Simpson Signed Up
Single AF
Marnie Simpson Explains Exactly Why She Joined Single AF | MTV News
Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime
Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Talks CBB Kayleigh’s Charlotte Crosby Obsession | MTV News
Ricky Rayment Brands Ex Marnie Simpson's Book 'Nonsense' But Admits He Hasn't Read It
Marnie Simpson Explains Her Decision To Give Up Lip Fillers For Good
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her
Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud
13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Marnie Simpson
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE
Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime
Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath
TV Shows