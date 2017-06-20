Marnie Simpson

Single AF: This Is The REAL Reason Why Marnie Simpson Signed Up

This is why Marnie Simpson is putting her dating life in the hands of social media.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 16:14

As we all know, Marnie Simpson hasn't been the luckiest when it comes to falling in love - so could new dating show Single AF turn things around for her? We chatted to the Geordie Shore babe about exactly why she's joined the show and what she's expecting from it...

Latest News

Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Says There's No Chance She'll Get Back With Ex Lee Moran Despite Him Being Her 'Best Sh*g Ever' – EXCLUSIVE'

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She'll 'Always' Have Feelings For Marty McKenna While He Hopes She's 'Over Him' - EXCLUSIVE

Stephanie Davis Has Reportedly Cut Jeremy McConnell Out Of Her Life For Good

Single AF: This Is The REAL Reason Why Marnie Simpson Signed Up

Did You Notice This Embarrassing Mistake On The Kylie X Kim Kardashian Beauty Collab?

Big Brother 2017: Has Zahida Allen Finally Buried Her Feud With Chanelle McCleary?

Miles Teller Explains What Really Happened When He Was ‘Arrested’ Recently

A Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Show Could Be In The Pipeline

Nicole Scherzinger Has Reunited with the Pussycat Dolls - Well Kind of...

Paramore’s London Show Was All We Wanted & More

Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime

Casting Agent Told Karlie Kloss She Was 'Too Fat' And 'Too Thin' On The Same Day

Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath

Britt Robertson’s Instagram Hacker Told Everyone Her And Dylan O’Brien Were Engaged

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's 'Taking A Break' From Caitlyn Jenner And They Haven't Spoken In Months

Lorde Apologises for Famous Friends Comment That Upset Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Fans

Ricky Rayment Brands Ex Marnie Simpson's Book 'Nonsense' But Admits He Hasn't Read It

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slam Chloe Crowhurst Branding Her ‘Snakey’

Get Your First Look At The Entire ASOS x MTV Collection

Kylie Jenner Almost Faceplanted Trying To Do The Nicki Minaj Challenge

More From Marnie Simpson

Single AF: This Is The REAL Reason Why Marnie Simpson Signed Up

Single AF

Marnie Simpson Explains Exactly Why She Joined Single AF | MTV News

Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime

Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath

Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Talks CBB Kayleigh’s Charlotte Crosby Obsession | MTV News

Ricky Rayment Brands Ex Marnie Simpson's Book 'Nonsense' But Admits He Hasn't Read It

Marnie Simpson Explains Her Decision To Give Up Lip Fillers For Good

Marnie Simpson has snogged Kieran Lee in the Big Brother house
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Snogs BB Housemate Kieran Lee And boasts It Was Better Than Kissing Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Marnie Simpson

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime

Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Big Brother 2017: Has Zahida Allen Finally Buried Her Feud With Chanelle McCleary?

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

11 Celebrity Exes Who Had Some MAJOR Social Media Beef After They Split

Selena Gomez Made Sure Taylor Swift Was In 13 Reasons Why In The Sneakiest Way

Ricky Rayment Brands Ex Marnie Simpson's Book 'Nonsense' But Admits He Hasn't Read It

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE