Single AF's Courtney Act Says It Was 'The Aim Of The Game' For Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson To Find Love

Probably the biggest plot-twist to ever go down on MTV was the time Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson found love with each other while searching for dates across the globe on Single AF.

Even though they didn't find romance in the place most people were expecting, co-star Courtney Act has come forward to point out that Cupid works in mysterious ways and that she's the biggest Masey shipper going.

Let's all get checking out that historic time Casey finally admitted he had the hots for Marnie...

With the couple being the defintion of relationship goals in everything from the their Halloween costumes to their Snapchat hijincks with Sophie Kasaei, Courtney confirmed confirmed that they're literally peas in a pod.

When asked if she keeps in touch with any of the celebs who starred on Single AF (that's Marnie Simpson, Jedward, Casey Johnson, Elliot Crawford and Farrah Abraham, just FYI) she had a super-cute reply.

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson found love while filming MTV's Single AF. / Copyright [Getty]

"I message Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson a lot. Well, actually I message Marnie and she's just always with Casey!," Courtney admitted to Star Magazine.

As for whether it's all fair in love and war that Masey found exactly what they were looking for in each other, she responded: "They're really cute together, so in love! It's wonderful. That was the aim of the game."

Courtney Act has come forward to insist that romance was 'the aim of the game.' / Getty

If anyone needs any further proof that Cupid actually did something right for the first time in forever, get clicking on a bunch of times Marnie and Casey joined forces and stole our hearts.

To watch Marnie and Casey’s search for love, don’t miss Single AF, continuing Mondays at 11pm – only on MTV!

While we're here, how about we all get watching a bunch of the best bits from Episode 4 of Single AF?