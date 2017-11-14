Marnie Simpson

Single AF's Courtney Act Says It Was 'The Aim Of The Game' For Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson To Find Love

It turns out she probably ships Masey more than we do.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 11:57

Probably the biggest plot-twist to ever go down on MTV was the time Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson found love with each other while searching for dates across the globe on Single AF.

Even though they didn't find romance in the place most people were expecting, co-star Courtney Act has come forward to point out that Cupid works in mysterious ways and that she's the biggest Masey shipper going. 

Let's all get checking out that historic time Casey finally admitted he had the hots for Marnie...

With the couple being the defintion of relationship goals in everything from the their Halloween costumes to their Snapchat hijincks with Sophie Kasaei, Courtney confirmed confirmed that they're literally peas in a pod. 

When asked if she keeps in touch with any of the celebs who starred on Single AF (that's Marnie Simpson, Jedward, Casey Johnson, Elliot Crawford and Farrah Abraham, just FYI) she had a super-cute reply. 

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson found love while filming MTV's Single AF. / Copyright [Getty]

"I message Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson a lot. Well, actually I message Marnie and she's just always with Casey!," Courtney admitted to Star Magazine.

As for whether it's all fair in love and war that Masey found exactly what they were looking for in each other, she responded: "They're really cute together, so in love! It's wonderful. That was the aim of the game."

Courtney Act has come forward to insist that romance was 'the aim of the game.' / Getty

If anyone needs any further proof that Cupid actually did something right for the first time in forever, get clicking on a bunch of times Marnie and Casey joined forces and stole our hearts.

To watch Marnie and Casey’s search for love, don’t miss Single AF, continuing Mondays at 11pm – only on MTV! 

While we're here, how about we all get watching a bunch of the best bits from Episode 4 of Single AF?

 

More From Marnie Simpson

Single AF's Courtney Act Says It Was 'The Aim Of The Game' For Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson To Find Love

You'll Never Guess The Career Route Marnie Simpson Wants To Go Down Next

Marnie Simpson And Holly Hagan Offer Support To Teenage Girl Who Was Bullied In Nasty Group Chat

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Brands Casey Johnson A 'D*ckhead' After He Confesses To Kissing Another Girl On His Date

gallery_nav.jpg

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #4 Spoiler Pics

Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies: Celebs Who Got Engaged Super Fast

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?

Celebrities

Celebs Who Got Engaged SUPER Fast | MTV Celeb

11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

Sophie Kasaei Takes Cheeky Swipe At Marnie Simpson's Bum As Casey Johnson Goes Naked

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations