Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Marnie Simpson recently shared that she's made the decision to give up using lip fillers, and in the process she also revealed a long battle with body dysmorphia.

Cousin and Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei has now admitted that she’s knew about Marnie’s body image issues, and she’s explained that she tried to help Marnie feel positive about herself - but without much success.

“Marnie posted about not wanting any more lip fillers the other day. I know she's had body dysmorphia, but we’ve taught her from so young that she’s absolutely beautiful,” Sophie has said in her weekly new! magazine column.

“No matter what I say to her, she’s only going to believe what she thinks. She’s struggled for years and years, I get where she’s coming from though, it is hard being on TV – people literally pick on you for anything. People give you complexes,” she added.

Thankfully, it sound as Marnie is learning to ignore the haters and and embrace self-acceptance. “I can't stress enough to all you young girls that your looks don't determine who you are as a person, and as long as your happy and enjoying life that's all that matters,” she said in a the statement she wrote about giving up fillers.

“I've leaned the hard way and made a lot of mistakes, no one is perfect and we are all beautiful in our own way.”

We hope this means that Marns is going to listen to her cousin more.

