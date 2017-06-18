Marnie Simpson

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Sophie Kasaei blames body shamers for Marnie Simpson’s body dysmorphia, she’s also revealed that Marnie’s family have always tried to tell her how beautiful she is

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 14:29

Marnie Simpson recently shared that she's made the decision to give up using lip fillers, and in the process she also revealed a long battle with body dysmorphia. 

Copyright [Getty]

Cousin and Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei has now admitted that she’s knew about Marnie’s body image issues, and she’s explained that she tried to help Marnie feel positive about herself - but without much success. 

“Marnie posted about not wanting any more lip fillers the other day. I know she's had body dysmorphia, but we’ve taught her from so young that she’s absolutely beautiful,” Sophie has said in her weekly new! magazine column. 

I'm so excited to start travelling the world looking for mr right. If you think your a good match for me click on the link in my bio and fill in the application form and be part of MTVs brand new dating show and go on a date with me this is gonna be a great experience and I can't wait also remember you can apply from ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD😎😎✈️✈️

“No matter what I say to her, she’s only going to believe what she thinks. She’s struggled for years and years, I get where she’s coming from though, it is hard being on TV – people literally pick on you for anything. People give you complexes,” she added. 

👻 snapchat | marnie_kyle

👻 snapchat | marnie_kyle

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Thankfully, it sound as Marnie is learning to ignore the haters and and embrace self-acceptance. “I can't stress enough to all you young girls that your looks don't determine who you are as a person, and as long as your happy and enjoying life that's all that matters,” she said in a the statement she wrote about giving up fillers.

“I've leaned the hard way and made a lot of mistakes, no one is perfect and we are all beautiful in our own way.”

We hope this means that Marns is going to listen to her cousin more. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! Marnie Simpson spills all the deets on her decision to join new MTV show Single AF

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Chloe Patton reveals whether her and Jordan are thinking about baby number two

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Reveals Whether Her And Jordan Edwards Are Planning Baby Number Two Yet - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari updates fans on her relationship with Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

Ed Sheeran’s Leaked Glastonbury Rider Is Just So Adorably Ed Sheeran

Kylie Jenner offers her mum advice after photoshopping drama blows up

Kylie Jenner’s Helping Mum Kris 'Shake Off The Haters' After Her Photoshop Drama

Perrie Edwards hits out at claims she&#039;s photoshopped her bum in new holiday pictures

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Booty In Holiday Pic

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Chloe Ferry finally passes her driving theory test after 10 attempts, and orders her dream car to celebrate

Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Sassi Simmonds shares advice for other young mums

Teen Mom UK's Sassi Simmonds Shares Advice For Other Young Mums: 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' - EXCLUSIVE

Watch Andrew Garfield In The First Footage From National Theatre Live's Angels in America Cinema Broadcast

It's Official: The World’s Best Airline Is...

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

20 Celebs Who Have Been On WAY Worse Dates Than You

14 Tinder Dating Stories That Will Legit Give You Nightmares

12 Celebs Who Have Dared To Date A Civilian

Transgender Glee Star Charice Pempengco Reveals New Male Name and It's Perfect

Kris Jenner's Latest Gym Selfie Has Left Everyone Screaming Photoshop At Her

See The Celebs And Allies Who Are Coming #OUTIN60 This Pride Month

More From Marnie Simpson

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Marnie Simpson Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Kayleigh Morris's Exit From Big Brother

Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Chanelle And Kayleigh's Big Brother Feud | MTV News

Marnie Simpson Wants A Date With Big Brother’s Kieran Lee: 'I’ve Been Stalking Him'

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She Leaked Vicky Pattison's Show Earnings

Marnie Simpson Brands BB's Kayleigh Morris A 'Loser' As The Two Engage In HUGE Twitter Spat

Chloe Ferry Confirms Those 'Cartoon-Like' Sex Sessions With Marnie Simpson

Single AF: This Is The REAL Reason Why Marnie Simpson Signed Up

Single AF

Marnie Simpson Explains Exactly Why She Joined Single AF | MTV News

Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime

Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Chloe Ferry Claims Lesbian Sex Was A Dealbreaker In Her 'Secret Relationship' With Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Chloe Ferry finally passes her driving theory test after 10 attempts, and orders her dream car to celebrate
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Cheryl Just Hit Back At Claims She's Ashamed Of Her Post-Baby Bod In The Best Way Possible

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’