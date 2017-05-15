Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

What’s the deal with Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers, like, really? Sophie Kasaei has given the lowdown on their on/off relationship - and basically Marns is single and is staying that way.

“There's been lots of talk as to what's going on with Marnie and Aaron. I can't say too much, but Marnie is single so she can do what the hell she likes really,” says Sophie in her new new! magazine column.

“I don’t think she wants to tie herself down in a relationship anytime soon, but she's having fun,” she adds.

And despite the fact that both Marnie and Aaron have admitted that it can be tough living with an ex in the Geordie Shore house, Sophie reckons that filming is actually a good thing for Marnie right now.

“Being in the house is the best thing if you're single because you haven’t got a phone and you can't worry about anything. Marnie is in a really good place.”

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! The 7 most heartbreaking reality show exits ever

