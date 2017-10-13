Marnie Simpson

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

No orange tan or massive eyebrows to see here.

Friday, October 13, 2017 - 11:30

When Isabelle Warburton was announced as the 2017 winner of Big Brother, she emerged from the house with statement brows and skin a deep shade of orange. But now that girl is a distant memory, and it's kind of all down to Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson.

The reality star has been modelling Marnie's range of contact lenses, but her eye colour isn't the only thing that's changed. Nope, she's totally ditched the fake tan and sizable eyebrows too, and we must say she looks incredible.

Check out all the Geordie lasses' incredible transformations...

Her ditching of the orange stuff comes as quite a shock since the BB winner stunned viewers with her hours of dedication to slapping it on during her time in the house.

The beauty's signature bleach blonde hair is styled into soft curls as the natural shape of her eyebrows frame her face beautifully.

Isabelle stunned as she modelled Geordie Shore star Marnie Simspon's contact lenses / IspyEyes

Showing off Marnie's lenses in multiple colours from 'hot chocolate' to 'liquid gold', the babe proved to an excellent model.

The toned-down look didn't go unnoticed by fans, who flocked to the comments of the Instagram picture to praise her.

Isabelle Warburton was renowned for her love of fake tan in the Big Brother house / IspyEyes

"Perfect example of people not realising there natural beauty," wrote one person as another chimed in: "You look gorgeous naturally my goodness girlllll!!!"

But any hopes of the babe ditching the tan for good may be a total pipedream since she's continued to tweet about her love for the fake stuff.

She modells Marnie Simpson's contact lenses in multiple shades / IspyEyes

"Nothing more sad than having a shower after you have fake tanned and watching that extra dark layer go down the drain. miss u," read a post that she retweeted.

Ah well, just do you girl!

