Marnie Simpson

The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach

Here's why the 26-year-old didn't wear a bikini like the rest of the group.

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 12:21

Marnie Simpson has opened up about her struggle with body-confidence, revealing that there was a reason behind her decision to wear a one-piece swimsuit throughout the entirety of Ex On The Beach.

Even though the former Geordie Shore lass has a loyal band of 3 million followers on her Instagram profile, she isn’t immune to waking up in the morning and not feeling so peachy about the way she looks. 

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore girls' sexiest snaps over the years... 

In an interview with Closer, the 26-year-old explained that her weight does fluctuate a bit and that this can have a huge impact on her self-esteem. 

“I was nervous before I went on the show - I wasn’t confident and thought I’d feel really insecure in a bikini,” she admitted. “I was just feeling a bit frumpy and not in as great shape as I know I have been before. 

Your soul knows the answer 💫 Head to toe in @prettylittlething

Your soul knows the answer 💫 Head to toe in @prettylittlething

A post shared by Marnie Kyle Simpson (@marniekylesimpson) on

Pointing out that she didn’t want footage of herself in a bikini hitting TV screens, Marns said: “I wore swimsuits for most of the time, to be honest, because I wasn’t feeling great in myself. The girls were lovely though - they all tried to make me feel better about myself.”

MTV

This isn’t the first time Marnie has discussed her weight. Back in 2015, she admitted that she’ll probably never be 100% “happy” with her weight but insisted that she’s doing her best to embrace her figure the way it is. 

Looking gorgeous as ever, Marns. 

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach starting tonight at 10pm - only on MTV!

While we're here, let's get checking out the first look at Episode 1 of Ex On The Beach Series 8:

Latest News

The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Is Releasing New Music This Week﻿
Charlotte Crosby Couldn’t Care Less About People Slating Her Cosmetic Surgery
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello Matches Taylor Swift US Chart Record
Taylor Swift Sends A Bottle Of Champagne To A Couple On Their Wedding Day
ITV&#039;s The Real Full Monty Cast
You Can Watch Megan McKenna Do A Sexy Strip For Charity As The Real Full Monty Cast Are Revealed
Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered
period-sex-stain-880x429.jpg
Everything You Wanted To Know About Period Sex
Netflix Have Given The Stranger Things Cast A Massive Pay Rise For Season 3
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album
Cirque De Soleil Artist Yann Arnuad Fell To His Death During Florida Show
Fifth Harmony Confirm Hiatus on Twitter
Tinashe
Tinashe Unveils ‘Joyride’ Album Cover and Release Date
Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway
Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini
Chris Hughes Told To 'Hang' Himself As He Reveals Disturbing Extent Of Death Threats He's Received
Rihanna &amp; Drake
Drake Stars on ‘Lemon’ Remix with N.E.R.D and Rihanna

More From Marnie Simpson

The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
The Geordie Shore Lasses&#039; best ever make-up free selfies
The Geordie Shore Lasses’ Best Ever Make-Up Free Instagram Pics
Marnie Simpson
Geordie Shore | Best Of Marnie Simpson On-Screen Moments
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
From Marnie Simpson To Olivia Buckland: The Celebs Who Are Selling Their Clothes On Depop

Trending Articles

Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album
From Charlotte Crosby To Ed Sheeran: Grim Af Celeb Injuries That Will Make Your Stomach Drop
People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol
Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."