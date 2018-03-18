The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach

Marnie Simpson has opened up about her struggle with body-confidence, revealing that there was a reason behind her decision to wear a one-piece swimsuit throughout the entirety of Ex On The Beach.

Even though the former Geordie Shore lass has a loyal band of 3 million followers on her Instagram profile, she isn’t immune to waking up in the morning and not feeling so peachy about the way she looks.

In an interview with Closer, the 26-year-old explained that her weight does fluctuate a bit and that this can have a huge impact on her self-esteem.

“I was nervous before I went on the show - I wasn’t confident and thought I’d feel really insecure in a bikini,” she admitted. “I was just feeling a bit frumpy and not in as great shape as I know I have been before.

Pointing out that she didn’t want footage of herself in a bikini hitting TV screens, Marns said: “I wore swimsuits for most of the time, to be honest, because I wasn’t feeling great in myself. The girls were lovely though - they all tried to make me feel better about myself.”

This isn’t the first time Marnie has discussed her weight. Back in 2015, she admitted that she’ll probably never be 100% “happy” with her weight but insisted that she’s doing her best to embrace her figure the way it is.

Looking gorgeous as ever, Marns.

