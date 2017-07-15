Marnie Simpson

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

Sophie Kasaei weighs in.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 12:48

For anyone out there who still had hope that Aaron Chalmers and Marnie Simpson might experience a romantic reunion, the reports that he’d moved on with a brand new girlfriend could have shaken your faith in true love to its very core.

But one person who isn’t all that fussed about their fast-paced and potentially super serious relationship is Marnie herself, who – according to cousin Sophie Kasaei – couldn’t be happier that her old pal has finally found someone to steal his heart.

Instagram/MarnieSimpson

In her column for New Magazine, Soph insisted that while she always a big fan of Maaron, the couple were realistically never going to work out in the long run. And she’s about as clueless as the rest of us when it comes to deciphering who new girl Talia Oatway actually is. 

“Aaron Chalmers went public with his new girlfriend this week and I've heard they're moving in together. She's called Talia Oatway and she's not famous. I think they met in Ibiza. I honestly don't know much about it, but obviously I've had a little stalk. Aaron was definitely ready for a girlfriend," she began.  

Instagram/AaronChalmers

Opening up about where the cracks in Marnie and Aaron’s relationship first started appearing, the Geordie Shore gal insisted that Marns won't be bothered by his decision to move on and that both she and the 25-year-old will always consider him the "loveliest" of guys.  

“I was always a fan of Marnie and Aaron together, but work wise they're not really compatible. I don't think Marnie will be bothered at all. Her and Aaron are really close and Marnie just wants the best for him. He's an absolutely lovely lad.”

As they say, all’s well that ends well. 

Now check out Sophie Kasaei and Joel Corry chatting about what they'd like to name their firstborn:

Latest News

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Kingdom Hearts 3

New TOY STORY World Unveiled For Kingdom Hearts 3 With 2018 Release Date

Aladdin

Here's Who Will Play Aladdin In Disney's Live Action Remake

Harry Styles Reveals He Might Be Done With Acting After Dunkirk

http://www.mtv.co.uk/caitlyn-jenner/news/caitlyn-jenner-steals-the-show-at-glamours-women-of-the-year-awards-yay

Caitlyn Jenner Brands Rob Kardashian ‘Stupid’ For That Blac Chyna Rant

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

This Is The Age When You’re Considered Too Old To Go Clubbing

Vogue Apologise For ‘Genderfluid’ Cover Starring Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Holly Hagan Rumoured To Be ‘Secretly Dating’ This Professional Football Player

The Single AF cast arrive in Paris

Single AF: Marnie Simpson Arrives At The Paris Chateau As The Singletons Get Ready For The Next Stop In Their Romantic Journey

Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry Talk Baby Plans

Barb From Stranger Things Gets The Justice She Deserves After Being Nominated For An Emmy

Harry Styles Skipped The Dunkirk After Party To Support Lou Teasdale At Bleach Make-Up Launch

Lea Michele Shares Touching Tribute To Cory Monteith On The Four Year Anniversary Of His Death

"F**k It!" Friday: World Youth Skills Day Special

Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More

More From Marnie Simpson

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

The Single AF cast arrive in Paris
TV Shows

Single AF: Marnie Simpson Arrives At The Paris Chateau As The Singletons Get Ready For The Next Stop In Their Romantic Journey

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Thinks Marnie Simpson Will Turn ‘Psycho’ On Casey Johnson In The Single AF Paris Pad

TV Shows

The Single AF Paris Couples Have Been Announced And We Can't Wait To See What Happens

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Marnie Simpson and Farrah Abraham are looking for dates in Newcastle with Chloe Ferry

Marnie Simpson And Farrah Abraham Looking For Single AF Dates in Newcastle And Chloe Ferry Is Joining Them!

Marnie Simpson admits she has strong feelings for Casey Johnson as Farrah Abraham is wing woman on her date
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Admits She Had ‘Strong’ Feelings For Casey Johnson As Farrah Is Wing Woman On Single AF Date 

Sophie Kasaei thinks Marnie Simpson&#039;s spat with Casey Johnson will be entertaining to watch
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson’s Drama With Single AF Co-Star Casey Johnson Will Make The Show Better To Watch Says Sophie Kasaei 

Sophie Kasaei wants to &#039;christen&#039; her new flat with Joel Corry

Sophie Kasaei And Boyfriend Joel Corry ‘Can’t Wait To Christen’ Her New Flat

Marnie Simpson is back in Newcastle and she&#039;s looking for Single AF dates
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Is Back In Newcastle And Looking For A Single AF Date

Casey Johnson and Marnie Simpson have had a &#039;heart to heart&#039; and we totally want them to get back together

Casey Johnson’s Had A ‘Heart To Heart’ With Marnie Simpson But She Doesn’t Trust Him Quite Yet

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rumoured To Be ‘Secretly Dating’ This Professional Football Player

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Life

Vogue Apologise For ‘Genderfluid’ Cover Starring Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Aladdin
Movies

Here's Who Will Play Aladdin In Disney's Live Action Remake

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5