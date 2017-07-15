This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

For anyone out there who still had hope that Aaron Chalmers and Marnie Simpson might experience a romantic reunion, the reports that he’d moved on with a brand new girlfriend could have shaken your faith in true love to its very core.

But one person who isn’t all that fussed about their fast-paced and potentially super serious relationship is Marnie herself, who – according to cousin Sophie Kasaei – couldn’t be happier that her old pal has finally found someone to steal his heart.

In her column for New Magazine, Soph insisted that while she always a big fan of Maaron, the couple were realistically never going to work out in the long run. And she’s about as clueless as the rest of us when it comes to deciphering who new girl Talia Oatway actually is.

“Aaron Chalmers went public with his new girlfriend this week and I've heard they're moving in together. She's called Talia Oatway and she's not famous. I think they met in Ibiza. I honestly don't know much about it, but obviously I've had a little stalk. Aaron was definitely ready for a girlfriend," she began.

Opening up about where the cracks in Marnie and Aaron’s relationship first started appearing, the Geordie Shore gal insisted that Marns won't be bothered by his decision to move on and that both she and the 25-year-old will always consider him the "loveliest" of guys.

“I was always a fan of Marnie and Aaron together, but work wise they're not really compatible. I don't think Marnie will be bothered at all. Her and Aaron are really close and Marnie just wants the best for him. He's an absolutely lovely lad.”

As they say, all’s well that ends well.

