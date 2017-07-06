Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update above...

General opinion has it that the first time Aaron Chalmers and Marnie Simpson did the deed was broadcast on Geordie Shore, but Marns has now come forward to reveal this wasn't actually the case after all.

In autobiography Stripped Bare, she explained that there was a hilarious reason why fans of the show never got to see their legit first, and that one person out there may potentially have lost their job over it. Woah.

Snapchat/Marnie Simpson

In reality, the couple had sex prior their 'official' first time but the footage never quite made it to TV due to the fact that the cameraperson forgot the crucial step of pressing the record button. Yikes.

Copyright [Instagram]

Marns and Aaron have, of course, since parted ways - with Marnie now searching for love on Single AF while Aaron has recently debuted his mystery new blonde girlfriend on Instagram.

Still, this is a hugely significant part of Maaron's history that has now well and truly been rewritten.