Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split

Marnie Simpson might well be expecting her exes to show up out of nowhere during her current stint on Ex On The Beach, but she certainly wasn't expecting it to happen here.

The Geordie Shore lass was appearing on Comedy Central's Your Face Or Mine when her ex-fiancé Ricky Rayment (with whom she had a pretty bitter breakup) made a shocker of an entrance. This was made all the more awkward as he positioned himself between Marns and her current bae, Casey Johnson, on the sofa. The whole encounter is beyond uncomfortable but seriously entertaining as Marnie is forced to choose which lad is more attractive.

Hit play on the video to see Marnie Simpson squirm as she comes face to face with TOWIE's Ricky Rayment for the first time since their split...

Talk about awks!

Host Jimmy Carr was his usual hilarious self as he revelled in the tense scenario, mocking the former lovers for their matching tattoos. Oh and he was sure to fire plenty of insults in Casey's direction too.

We can't wait to watch the whole episode to witness this painful encounter in all it's glory.

